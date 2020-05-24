Lufthansa and German government agree bailout — reports

The much-anticipated deal is being reported by German news agency DPA. The rescue package is meant to help the airline cope with losses incurred by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The German government and German flag carrier Lufthansa on Monday reached a much-anticipated agreement on a state bailout of the airline in order to help it cope with losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, according to initial reports from news agency DPA.
The deal must now be approved by various bodies on the state and European level as well as within Lufthansa.
Last week, the airline group announced that it was in the "advanced stage" of talks with German government officials regarding a bailout worth €9 billion ($9.9 billion) that would give the government a 20% stake in the company.
Europe's second-largest airlines has experienced severe financial fallout from travel bans put in place around the globe to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Around 95% of Lufthansa's fleet is currently grounded. Earlier this month, the company had said it was losing around a million euros an hour.
