 Lufthansa and British Airways announce massive reduction in workforce | News | DW | 02.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Lufthansa and British Airways announce massive reduction in workforce

Two European aviation giants have announced plans that affect more than 100,000 people. Airlines have suffered dramatic losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lufthansa plane in Frankfurt

More than 100,000 workers may be furloughed after British Airways and Lufthansa announced plans on Thursday to survive the global travel shutdown.

British Airways said it was in talks with its union to suspend around 32,000 staff, Reuters reported.

It has already cut its pilots' pay in half, and is now coming to an agreement on suspending about 80% of its cabin and ground crew, engineers and office staff.

Read more: Fragile airline sector struggles to beat coronavirus

Meanwhile, German flag carrier Lufthansa said it has placed 87,000 workers on shorter hours.

The move, supported by the German government, affects 60% of its workforce.

Read more: Air traffic takes a nosedive: Eerie silence in the skies

Watch video 01:08

Lufthansa: Coronavirus endangers future of aviation

aw/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Lufthansa avoids strike in stop-gap deal with union

The German airline has agreed to a one-time payment and longer stop overs in long-haul destinations. The two parties said strikes will be called off pending further talks. (31.01.2020)  

Related content

Coronavirus | Flugzeuge | Flughafen Tusla

Air traffic takes a nosedive: Eerie silence in the skies 01.04.2020

Global air traffic has been declining rapidly during the coronavirus scare. The drop affects all regions. It's down by almost 100% in southern Africa. That's something never seen before, Andreas Spaeth reports.

Frankfurt Flughafen Flüge gecancelt

Coronavirus: Europe aviation traffic shrivels by two-thirds 25.03.2020

Europe's aviation traffic has slumped by 65%, leaving skies unblemished blue with few vapor trails. The COVID-19 viral pandemic has prompted the airports Paris Orly and London City to plan flight suspensions.

Coronavirus in Paris Patient auf Intensivstation

Coronavirus latest: Nearly a million cases worldwide as Spain death toll passes 10,000 02.04.2020

Russia has seen its biggest leap in cases and Spain has also registered a massive increase in unemployment. Meanwhile, Germany and Italy have extended their lockdowns. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement