 Ludovic – Imam and gay | Reporter - On Location | DW | 30.09.2022

Reporter

Ludovic – Imam and gay

Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed wants an Islam that is more tolerant of the LGBTQ community. He’s fighting for gay Muslims to be able to live their lives openly without fear or shame.

Frankreich Imam Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed

Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed trained as an imam in Algeria. In his homeland he didn’t dare talk about being gay. It was only in Marseille, France that he came out. Zahed is the founder of France's first inclusive mosque and the CALEM Institute in Marseille, where he trains new imams in a more progressive Islam. Same-sex marriages are taboo in Islam, but Zahed wants to break new ground. He’s not afraid to circumvent this taboo and bless the marriages of LGBTQ couples.

A report by Simon Laurens and Susanna Dörhage

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 01.10.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 01.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 02.10.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 02.10.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 02.10.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 02.10.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 02.10.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 03.10.2022 – 01:45 UTC
MON 03.10.2022 – 04:45 UTC
MON 03.10.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 02.10.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 03.10.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

ABU DHABI, UAE - MARCH 29: The crowd get sprayed with color at the high energy dance party after they complete The Color Run presented by Active life, dubbed the Happiest 5km on the Planet at the Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit on March 29, 2014 in Abu, Dhabi. Participants had different colors of chalk thrown at them by volunteers at four stations along the course. (Photo by Oliver Clarke/Getty Images for IMG)

UAE is becoming increasingly hostile to the LGBTQ community 27.09.2022

Queers have so far managed to live in the Gulf state by keeping a low profile. But UAE’s new crackdown on the LGBTQ community might change that.

Papst Franziskus sitzt nach seiner Ankunft auf dem internationalen Flughafen in Edmonton im Rollstuhl. Der Papst will sich in Kanada nach dem Fund Hunderter Leichen nahe ehemaligen von der katholischen Kirche geführten Internaten bei der indigenen Bevölkerung für jahrzehntelangen Missbrauch entschuldigen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Catholics reject Vatican's abortion stance — report 09.08.2022

A majority of German Catholics don't approve of Pope Francis and the Vatican criticizing abortion, according to a survey commissioned by a Catholic weekly.

A rainbow flag hangs outside the Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque in Berlin, Germany on July 1, 2022. - The flag was hoisted prior to Friday prayers in order to set a sign, especially for members of the muslim community, that they don't have to choose between their faith and their sexual identity, but are accepted as they are. (Photo by Adam BERRY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Berlin mosque flies rainbow flag in support of LGBTQ community 01.07.2022

A liberal mosque in Berlin has hoisted the rainbow flag ahead of a series of LGBTQ events in the city. One of the mosque's imams hopes other mosques will follow suit.

