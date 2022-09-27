Ludovic – Imam and gay

Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed trained as an imam in Algeria. In his homeland he didn’t dare talk about being gay. It was only in Marseille, France that he came out. Zahed is the founder of France's first inclusive mosque and the CALEM Institute in Marseille, where he trains new imams in a more progressive Islam. Same-sex marriages are taboo in Islam, but Zahed wants to break new ground. He’s not afraid to circumvent this taboo and bless the marriages of LGBTQ couples.

A report by Simon Laurens and Susanna Dörhage

