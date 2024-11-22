  1. Skip to content
Lucy: The most famous and oldest human ancestor fossil

Shristi Mangal Pal
November 22, 2024

Lucy shot to superstardom after her discovery in Ethiopia in 1974. The members of the archaeological expedition who found her named her after the Beatles song "Lucy in the sky with diamonds". She's considered the oldest prehuman ever unearthed.

