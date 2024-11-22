Lucy: The most famous and oldest human ancestor fossil

ScienceEthiopiaLucy: The most famous and oldest human ancestor fossil To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceEthiopiaShristi Mangal Pal11/22/2024November 22, 2024Lucy shot to superstardom after her discovery in Ethiopia in 1974. The members of the archaeological expedition who found her named her after the Beatles song "Lucy in the sky with diamonds". She's considered the oldest prehuman ever unearthed. https://p.dw.com/p/4nIeuAdvertisement