Lucien Favre sacked as Borussia Dortmund head coach — reports

Less than 24 hours after Borussia Dortmund's heavy defeat at home to Stuttgart, the Bundesliga club has reportedly pulled the plug on their head coach's time in charge. A long-term replacement remains unclear.
According to multiple reports in Germany, Borussia Dortmund have fired head coach Lucien Favre.
The news comes less than a full day after Borussia Dortmund suffered an embarrassing 5-1 loss to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
The team was reportedly informed this afternoon. Assistant head coach Edin Terzic is reportedly due to take over until the end of the year.
More to follow...