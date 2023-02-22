Love Matters

From falling in love to navigating atypical relationships: This week's edition is all about matters of the heart. In South Africa, we explore the so-called 'blesser' and 'blessee' culture.

We learn more about the struggles faced by the LGBTQ community across Africa. Plus, 77 Percenters in Abuja give us their take on falling in love, the issue of money and dealing with heartbreak.

Image: Rentia Bartlett/Stefan Möhl/DW

The price of luxury: The perils of transactional sex in South Africa

Designer handbags, arms dripping with jewellery, vacations in exotic locations: The pressure on young women in South Africa to look the part is extraordinarily high. But behind their carefully-curated social media accounts lies a much darker lifestyle built on transactional sex. We spoke to women in Johannesburg who reveal how the so-called soft life comes with hard sacrifices.

Image: Sella Oneko/DW

Love and money: Who pays for who?

Even in the healthiest relationships, the topic of money will come up at some point. It could be as simple as who pays the bill on a date! We headed to Millennium Park in Abuja to find out how 77-Percenters handle the issue of money in their love lives.

Image: Sella Oneko/DW

Love and dating: When do you feel the spark?

Love and dating can be tricky at the best of times. But how do you know if you've got a good thing going? We asked 77-Percenters in Abuja which green flags to keep an eye out for.

The Spread: KAZ explains gender identity and more

The language surrounding gender and sexual orientation can get confusing at times. DW sexpert KAZ tackles this sometimes-unclear subject full on. Because gender is not as binary a concept as some people think.

Image: Beryl Achieng/DW

Kenya: LGBTQ activist's death raises safety concerns

Members of Kenya's LGBTQ community have expressed fears over their safety following a slew of online attacks. The harassment follows the mysterious murder of Edwin Chiloba, a renowned LGBTQ activist. Chiloba's death is still under investigation with police naming his roommate — with whom he is thought to have been in a relationship — as the main suspect.

Image: Odunayo Oreyeni-Oti/DW

Queer-inclusive fashion finds a safe space in Nigeria

In conservative Nigeria, same-sex relationships are still taboo. Members of the LGBTQ community are no strangers to social hostility. But teenager Danial Kunke is channeling the power of love and acceptance through his own LGBTQ-inclusive fashion brand.

Image: Daniel Plafker/DW

Love across borders: Intercultural marriage in Africa

Can cross-cultural love flourish against the odds? A Kenyan-Nigerian couple tells us how they defied the stereotypes and found their own recipe to love.

Love and heartbreak: How do you handle it?

Heartbreak is a universal feeling that most of us have experienced at one time or another. From getting unceremoniously dumped to feeling used in a relationship: We asked 77-Percenters to share their stories of heartbreak.

