Love Matters

17 minutes ago

From falling in love to navigating atypical relationships: This week's edition is all about matters of the heart. In South Africa, we explore the so-called 'blesser' and 'blessee' culture.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nr2j

We learn more about the struggles faced by the LGBTQ community across Africa. Plus, 77 Percenters in Abuja give us their take on falling in love, the issue of money and dealing with heartbreak.

 

DW I The 77 Percent show
Image: Rentia Bartlett/Stefan Möhl/DW

The price of luxury: The perils of transactional sex in South Africa

Designer handbags, arms dripping with jewellery, vacations in exotic locations: The pressure on young women in South Africa to look the part is extraordinarily high. But behind their carefully-curated social media accounts lies a much darker lifestyle built on transactional sex. We spoke to women in Johannesburg who reveal how the so-called soft life comes with hard sacrifices.

 

 

DW I The 77 Percent show
Image: Sella Oneko/DW

Love and money: Who pays for who?

Even in the healthiest relationships, the topic of money will come up at some point. It could be as simple as who pays the bill on a date! We headed to Millennium Park in Abuja to find out how 77-Percenters handle the issue of money in their love lives.

 

 

DW I The 77 Percent show
Image: Sella Oneko/DW

Love and dating: When do you feel the spark?

Love and dating can be tricky at the best of times. But how do you know if you've got a good thing going? We asked 77-Percenters in Abuja which green flags to keep an eye out for.

 

 

The Spread: KAZ explains gender identity and more

The language surrounding gender and sexual orientation can get confusing at times. DW sexpert KAZ tackles this sometimes-unclear subject full on. Because gender is not as binary a concept as some people think.

 

DW I The 77 Percent show
Image: Beryl Achieng/DW

Kenya: LGBTQ activist's death raises safety concerns

Members of Kenya's LGBTQ community have expressed fears over their safety following a slew of online attacks. The harassment follows the mysterious murder of Edwin Chiloba, a renowned LGBTQ activist. Chiloba's death is still under investigation with police naming his roommate — with whom he is thought to have been in a relationship — as the main suspect.

 

 

DW I The 77 Percent show
Image: Odunayo Oreyeni-Oti/DW

Queer-inclusive fashion finds a safe space in Nigeria

In conservative Nigeria, same-sex relationships are still taboo. Members of the LGBTQ community are no strangers to social hostility. But teenager Danial Kunke is channeling the power of love and acceptance through his own LGBTQ-inclusive fashion brand.

 

 

DW I The 77 Percent show
Image: Daniel Plafker/DW

Love across borders: Intercultural marriage in Africa

Can cross-cultural love flourish against the odds? A Kenyan-Nigerian couple tells us how they defied the stereotypes and found their own recipe to love.

 

 

Love and heartbreak: How do you handle it?

Heartbreak is a universal feeling that most of us have experienced at one time or another. From getting unceremoniously dumped to feeling used in a relationship: We asked 77-Percenters to share their stories of heartbreak.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 25.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 25.02.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 25.02.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 26.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 26.02.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 27.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 28.02.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 27.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

 

