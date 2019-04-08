 Love in times of quarantine: Serebrennikov stages ′Decamerone′ in Berlin | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 10.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Love in times of quarantine: Serebrennikov stages 'Decamerone' in Berlin

He's no longer under house arrest, but the star Russian director still cannot leave his country. So from Moscow, Kirill Serebrennikov directed a play in Berlin that happens to echo the current coronavirus outbreak.

Deutsches Theater | Decamerone (Ira Polyarnaya)

A group of men and women flee a plague-ridden city and isolate themselves in a deserted countryside mansion, passing time by telling each other stories. That's the basic plotline of Giovanni Boccacio's The Decameron.

The classic dates from the 14th century, but the version staged by Kirill Serebrennikov at Berlin's Deutsches Theater feels like a modern TV series. Or even like a story in the near future, given current developments related to the coronavirus outbreak. With people in real life stockpiling toilet paper and disinfectants, cultural and sports events cancelled and entire countries under lockdown, this new play tells love stories in times of quarantine.

Russian star director Kirill Serebrennikov, released after a year of house arrest in April 2019but still not allowed to travel abroad, directed the Berlin production of The Decameron from Moscow over Skype.

  • Kirill Serebrennikov (Imago/ITAR-TASS/M. Pochuyev)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    Not free yet

    The renowned Russian director has spent almost 20 months imprisoned in his apartment after being placed under house arrest in August 2017. He was released on Monday, but he still faces trial. Serebrennikov is accused of conspiring to embezzle state funds of the theater he manages, but the charges are widely viewed as politically motivated. If convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison.

  • Kirill Serebrennikov (picture alliance/dpa/V. Astapkovich)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    Initially a star of Putin's avant-garde

    The director gained his mainstream renown thanks to the state's blessing, as during the mid- to late 2000s, Putin agreed to develop a bold and experimental arts scene. Serebrennikov, who was born in 1969 and had studied physics before directing plays and TV films in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, was noticed by Russia's Minister of Culture when he started working in Moscow in his 30s.

  • Moscow Theater Gogol-Center (DW/Elina Ibragimova)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    Creator of an avant-garde hotspot

    Serebrennikov was appointed as the artistic director of this small state-run theater in 2012 and turned the Gogol Center into one of the most popular venues for Moscow's liberal intelligentsia, bringing together theater, contemporary dance, music, cinema and classes. In May 2017, Russian authorities had the multidisciplinary arts complex raided and arrested three employees of the theater.

  • A photo from The Idiots staged by Kirill Serebrennikov (Gogol Center/Alex Yocu)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    The tides shifted

    Serebrennikov staged various successful productions at the Gogol Center, such as an adaptation of Lars von Trier's "The Idiots" in 2015. In reaction to the massive protest movements against Putin following the elections of 2011, the state's ideology changed. The Minister of Culture was replaced by a conservative nationalist in 2012. The Orthodox Church's influence on the Kremlin became stronger.

  • Il barbiere di Siviglia staged by Kirill Serebrennikov (Monika Rittershaus )

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    International success

    Meanwhile, Kirill Serebrennikov's acclaim had started spreading internationally, with his films screened at the world's top festivals and his theater productions also touring abroad. He was invited as a guest director at Berlin's Komische Oper in 2016, where he produced his interpretation of Rossini's comic opera from 1816, "The Barber of Seville."

  • Film still The Student by Kirill Serebrennikov (picture alliance/dpa/Cannes Film Festival )

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    A metaphor on growing obscurantism

    Serebrennikov also directed the film "The Student," which screened at Cannes in 2016. An allegory for the country's growing conservatism, it portrays a student who drags his school into disaster after becoming a religious fanatic. The director had also started directly criticizing the state's treatment of LGBT community in the country and Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014.

  • A poster promoting theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov's Nureyev ballet seen outside the Bolshoi Theater (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Sharifulin)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    Homophobia at the Bolshoi?

    In July 2017, the Bolshoi Theater's sold-out premiere of the ballet "Nureyev," portraying the famous ballet dancer of the same name, was cancelled at the last minute. Rumors started circulating that influential Orthodox authorities didn't approve its depiction of homosexual love and wanted it reworked. Serebrennikov was already in his fourth month of house arrest when the piece finally premiered.

  • Film still Leto (Imago Images/Hype Film)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    Punk biopic celebrated at Cannes in absentia

    He was directing this movie in St. Petersburg when he was arrested on the film set on August 22, 2017. The next day, Serebrennikov was sentenced to house arrest in Moscow. "Leto" (Summer) is a biopic portraying Soviet rock icon Viktor Tsoi and Leningrad's underground culture of the 1980s. It competed at the Cannes festival in 2018, but the director was not allowed to attend the premiere.

  • Cannes Film Festival 2018: actors and producers with a sign to free Director Kirill Serebrennikov (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Rex)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    Nonsensical charges

    The detained director obtained prominent support worldwide, including at the 2018 Cannes film festival (picture). A clear demonstration of the absurdity of the embezzlement charges against Serebrennikov and his colleagues at the Gogol Center came when prosecutors claimed a production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" had never occurred — even though it had won many awards and went on to tour abroad.

  • Photo from the 'Little Tragedies' production staged by Kirill Serebrennikov (Gogol-Zentrum/Ira Polyarnaya)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    Theater without director

    Based on four short dramas by Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, "Little Tragedies" is just one of the classics Serebrennikov tackled. It premiered in September 2017, just a few weeks after his arrest. The production included references to current events and the director's absence, such as excerpts of the poem "October 19," which was also the date Serebrennikov was due to appear in court.

  • Hänsel and Gretel at the Stuttgart Opera (DW/K.Safronova)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    A modernized fairytale in-progress

    Another Serebrennikov production was scheduled to premiere at the Stuttgart Opera in October 2017, a few months after his arrest. His interpretation of "Hänsel and Gretel" was to feature footage shot in Rwanda. The opera house nevertheless offered an incomplete version of the work, which was subtitled "A fairytale about hope and misery told by Kirill Serebrennikov."

  • Kirill Serebrennikov production Nabucco in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Fürst)

    Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

    Directing under house arrest

    While detained in his two-room apartment without access to the internet or a phone, Serebrennikov managed to stage elaborate productions, providing his instructions on USB sticks to his assistants. His latest opera, adapted from Verdi's "Nabucco," premiered at Hamburg's Staatsoper in March. Even though he was freed from house arrest on April 8, the director is still not allowed to leave Moscow.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


As if that weren't challenging enough, the director also hired through a classified ad five German senior citizens without any previous acting experience. Their role in the play is to pointlessly roam around the stage for hours, only to deliver great monologues in the final scenes. 

After several postponements, the highly-awaited premiere finally took place in Berlin on March 8.

Timeless love stories

From the 100 tales that make up Boccaccio's Decameron, Serebrennikov picked 10 stories. They are told in two languages, Russian and German, turning the play into a nearly four-hour event.

Serebrennikov offers a free adaptation of the original literary material; most stories are transposed into the present, while others are told without any reference to time or location.

One of the stories the director selected is one about a groom who falls in love with a queen and takes on the appearance of her husband, the king, to spend the night with her. Another tells of a jealous father who painfully kills his daughter's lover. 

Deutsches Theater | Decamerone (Ira Polyarnaya)

Love is a strange game: A scene from Serebrennikov's 'Decameron'

They are stories of unrequited love and passion, with protagonists devoured by their emotions — literally devoured, as emphasized by drag performer Georgette Dee in a strong monologue. In the role of an unfaithful wife, she explains that every time she meets a lover, her husband has the same nightmare: A wolf attacks his wife and tears up her face. As the wolf and the wife become older over the years, one thing becomes clear: It is simply impossible to tame either.

Love as a struggle

The piece is staged in a huge gym, which is only surprising at first glance. Serebrennikov uses sports as a metaphor for the strenuous struggle of each individual with himself, his own instincts and feelings. According to Serebrennikov, love is never mutual; every relationship is flawed and you can only get another person to love you through dirty tricks.

While not creating a masterpiece with his Berlin staging of The Decameron, Serebrennikov offers an interesting and incredibly sad take on the timeless work.

  • View of hills and mansions in Fiesole near Florence, Italy. (Foto: picture-alliance/imageBROKER/O. Stadler).

    Epidemics in literature

    Giovanni Boccaccio: 'The Decameron' (1349-1353)

    Seven women and three men flee the plague to a country house near Florence. As cruel as the descriptions are at the beginning, the 100 novellas in the collection are surprisingly entertaining. To pass the time, each of the fugitives determines a topic per day and everyone has to tell a corresponding story. Subtle or crude, tragic or comical — a whole world unfolds.

  • people in apricot-colored costumes hovering on a stage (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel).

    Epidemics in literature

    Thomas More: 'Utopia' (1516)

    On a faraway island, a sailor discovers an ideal society: There is equality among the locals, it is democratic, ownership is communal. It was the opposite of life in England at the time. And: there were no epidemics, unlike England that had suffered from the plague more than once. The above photo shows Dresden Semper Opera dancers as "Utopians" in a musical theater project based on More's novel.

  • church tower peeks out of a lake (Foto: picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/U. Bernhart).

    Epidemics in literature

    Francis Bacon: 'New Atlantis' (1627)

    Bacon envisioned a utopian island by the name of Bensalem, home to the people of the lost city of Atlantis. They are very involved in research and science, and inventions including the submarine, wind turbines and hearing aids are anticipated on "New Atlantis." Foreign seafarers were initially quarantined to protect islands from possible diseases.

  • Drawing of people sitting and lying on the ground inside a cathedral (Foto: picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Ann Ronan Picture Library).

    Epidemics in literature

    Daniel Defoe: 'A Journal of the Plague Year' (1722)

    Daniel Defoe, five years old and whisked away to the countryside to keep him safe during the Great Plague in London, relied on eyewitness accounts and meticulous research for his description of the devastating events. Defoe tells the tale of a city in a state of emergency, faced with hysteria, superstition, unemployment, looting and fraud.

  • aerial view of the city of Oran (Foto: Getty Images/P.Baz).

    Epidemics in literature

    Albert Camus: 'The Plague' (1947)

    In Camus' "The Plague," a doctor by the name of Bernard Rieux describes how first rats die of the plague, followed by thousands of citizens in the Algerian port city of Oran. Everyone takes a different approach to the fight against the Black Death, but in the end, it kills the innocent and the ruthless alike.

  • test glasses, dropping glasses. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/K. Ohlenschläger).

    Epidemics in literature

    Stephen King: 'The Stand' (1978)

    A mutant virus breaks out of a military research laboratory and kills almost the entire US population. Only few are immune, left to assert themselves in a depopulated world with a collapsed infrastructure. Two groups — basically the "good" and the "evil" — emerge, both headed by charismatic leaders.

  • Film still Blindness, Mark Ruffalo puts hand on chest of Julianne Moore (Foto: Imago Images/Cinema Publishers Collection).

    Epidemics in literature

    Jose Saramago: 'Blindness' (1995)

    The inhabitants of a nameless city go blind all of a sudden. To prevent the spread of a potential disease, they are housed in an empty psychiatric ward, and attended to by a doctor and his wife, played by Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the 2008 film of the same name (picture). The situation quickly escalates, but in the greatest chaos, some people regain their eyesight.

  • a drop of a clear liquid into a child's open mouth (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Khan)

    Epidemics in literature

    Philip Roth: 'Nemesis' (2010)

    The novel is set in Newark, New Jersey in the summer of 1944 during a severe outbreak of polio. It recreates the terror, fear, poor information and feeling of powerlessness among the population faced by a paralytic disease that mainly affected children, crippling one child after the next. A vaccine wasn't available until 1955.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)


DW recommends

Detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov releases film as trial begins

As stage and screen director Kirill Serebrennikov goes to trial in Moscow for alleged fraud, the release of his film "Leto" in Germany is a metaphor for resistance. The movie was made under prolonged house arrest. (07.11.2018)  

Detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov stages opera from afar

Kirill Serebrennikov has been under house arrest, with no access to a phone or the internet for two years. But that hasn't stopped him from preparing to launch a modern take on Verdi's Nabucco in Hamburg on Sunday. (08.03.2019)  

Dissident director Kirill Serebrennikov wins film prize despite house arrest

Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov has won a prestigious Nika Award for best director in Moscow, despite being under house arrest. His latest movie "Leto" ("Summer") tells the story of two Soviet rock stars. (31.03.2019)  

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov to complete 'Hänsel and Gretel' despite arrest

Despite his arrest in Russia, the star director is still expected to complete his work for the Stuttgart Opera. A special event is to be held instead of his finished staging, planned to premiere on October 22. (19.09.2017)  

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame

Renowned Russian film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov has been freed from house arrest, but the prominent Kremlin critic still faces trial. His successful career reflects the changes in Putin's ideology. (09.04.2019)  

Epidemics in literature

Boccaccio, Defoe and Camus: Over the centuries, many world famous writers have told stories involving deadly infectious diseases. (06.03.2020)  

Related content

Russischer Regisseur Kirill Serebrennikow

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov released on bail: reports 08.04.2019

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov has been released from house arrest by a Moscow court, news agencies say. His detention is seen by many as politically motivated.

Filmstill Leto

Dissident director Kirill Serebrennikov wins film prize despite house arrest 31.03.2019

Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov has won a prestigious Nika Award for best director in Moscow, despite being under house arrest. His latest movie "Leto" ("Summer") tells the story of two Soviet rock stars.

Kirill Serebrennikov

Detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov stages opera from afar 08.03.2019

Kirill Serebrennikov has been under house arrest, with no access to a phone or the internet for two years. But that hasn't stopped him from preparing to launch a modern take on Verdi's Nabucco in Hamburg on Sunday.

Advertisement

Film

New York Manhattan Criminal Court Harvey Weinstein (Getty Images/AFP/E. Munoz Alvarez)

Harvey Weinstein on trial: A timeline

Dozens of actors and former employees have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and misconduct, exploding the #MeToo movement onto the global stage. Weinstein's sentence is expected on Wednesday.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Kurt Weill (picture-alliance/dpa)

Born 120 years ago: Kurt Weill

The composer of "Mack the Knife" wrote an astonishing array of music. A focal point of the current Weill Renaissance is the festival in Dessau, focusing this year on the composer's category-defying versatility.  

Arts

Raphaelself portrait (Foto: picture-alliance/akg-images).

Highlights of the Raphael anniversary exhibition in Rome

Italian master painter Raphael died 500 years ago. A museum in Rome showcases the Renaissance artist's masterpieces, on loan from prestigious museums all over the world.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  