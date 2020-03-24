 Love in coronavirus times: Couple meets for dates on closed Danish-German border | News | DW | 30.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Love in coronavirus times: Couple meets for dates on closed Danish-German border

Inga lives in Denmark. Karsten lives in Germany. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, they have not been deterred from meeting each other every day at the border — keeping a safe distance, of course.

Inga and Karsten talking (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Molter)

Inga lives in Denmark. Karsten lives in Germany. The border between Germany and Denmark is now almost completely closed due to the worsening situation in both countries from the coronavirus outbreak. However, this hasn't deterred their love.

Each day, Inga Rasmussen, 85, and Karsten Tüchsen Hansen, 89, meet each other at the border to chat, eat lunch or share some biscuits and have a flask of coffee or Geele Köm — a popular spirit from the region.

"Cheers to the love," said Hansen as they toasted each other.

Normally they would embrace, kiss and hug. But now they must keep their distance.

The two sit on either side of the red-and-white barrier marking the border — on chairs they have brought with them from home. The pair have been meeting up every day at the closed border crossing at Aventoft.

Inga and Karsten chatting at the border (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Molter)

Inga and Karsten are hoping to travel again when the restrictions are lifted

Love knows no borders

Hansen lives in Süderlügum in Germany's Nordfriesland region, Rasmussen in the Danish town of Gallehus.

Hansen rides his e-bike from Süderlügum to his afternoon dates. Rasmussen drives her car to the border.

On March 14, Denmark closed large parts of the border to the German border state of Schleswig-Holstein. Two days later, Germany followed suit.

"It's sad, but we can't change it", said Rasmussen. The pair has frequently talked over the phone since the border closure and try their best to meet every day, not letting the pandemic affect their relationship.

The couple met two years ago purely by chance, they explained. Since March 13 last year, they have spent every day together.

"I am otherwise always with Karsten," said Rasmussen.  But the time in between is already long, when you're alone, she added.

The couple hopes that by Easter they can visit each other again. They have also made plans for the future. When the restrictions are lifted —they would like to travel again.

  • Bride and groom display affection wearing facemasks(picture-alliance/AP/Ahn Young-joon)

    Love in the time of coronavirus

    Love goes on

    A happy bride and groom celebrate their romance in a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, a northern city in South Korea. The wedding took place on February 7, before mass cases of the virus were detected in the country.

  • Filipino couples kiss with face masks in mass wedding.

    Love in the time of coronavirus

    Masked kisses

    220 couples in the central Filipino city of Bacolod exchanged their vows and kisses on February 20 in a government-sponsored mass wedding. "It feels different to kiss while wearing masks, but it is required," Groom John Paul told Australia's ABC news.

  • Filipina bride wears face mask (Imago Images/Zuma/L.M. David)

    Love in the time of coronavirus

    Valentine's Day during crisis

    A bride in the Filipino capital of Manila wore a protective mask as she waited to walk down the aisle during a mass wedding at Manila Hotel Tent city. The wedding took place on February 14 - Valentine's Day, a popular date for mass weddings in the country. The Philippines has three confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one person has died so far.

  • Groom puts ring on bride's hand (AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

    Love in the time of coronavirus

    Going ungloved

    One mass wedding in South Korea distributed 30,000 face masks to the crowd, according to French news agency AFP. The wedding took place at the Unification Church, founded by Sun Myung Moon who is revered as a messiah by his followers.

  • South Korean bride and groom with masks (Reuters/H. Ran)

    Love in the time of coronavirus

    Newlyweds

    Festivals, graduation ceremonies and K-pop concerts have been cancelled over fears big events could lead to virus transmission.

  • South Korean couples in mass wedding, some with masks, others without (Reuters/H. Ran)

    Love in the time of coronavirus

    Face masks a choice

    While masks were distributed to participants and guests, not everyone chose to wear one.

  • Confetti falls from ceiling at mass wedding (Getty Images/W. Cho)

    Love in the time of coronavirus

    Happy mood

    A festive mood filled the venue. Many of the couples' family and friends also attended the ceremony. Mass weddings in South Korea date back to the early 1960s.

    Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Van Brunnersum


Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Love in the time of coronavirus: COVID-19 changes the game for online dating

The dating game is rather dependent on people meeting in person. The COVID-19 pandemic ought therefore to be detrimental to the lucrative online dating business. Yet the opposite appears to be the case so far. (27.03.2020)  

Love in times of quarantine: Serebrennikov stages 'Decamerone' in Berlin

He's no longer under house arrest, but the star Russian director still cannot leave his country. So from Moscow, Kirill Serebrennikov directed a play in Berlin that happens to echo the current coronavirus outbreak. (10.03.2020)  

Love in the time of coronavirus

Thousands of couples around the world tied the knot despite concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Armed with face masks, couples declared their love in mass weddings in South Korea and the Philippines. (26.02.2020)  

Related content

Schweden Stockholm | Coronavirus | Bars geöffnet

Coronavirus: No lockdowns in Sweden, for now 24.03.2020

Life is at a standstill in most EU countries, but in Sweden the daily routine continues as normal. But with the number of infections on the rise, how long will the country stick to its relaxed approach?

Trier | Live-Übertragung Gottesdienst

German churches overcoming coronavirus isolation 29.03.2020

With Germany in lockdown, pastors and priests are looking for new ways to reach the country's 3 million regular worshippers. Elderly churchgoers are especially in need of pastoral care.

USA Corona in Seattle

Coronavirus: US overtakes China as country with most COVID-19 cases 26.03.2020

The US now has more than 82,000 cases, with the country set to have the highest ever number of infections recorded by a nation in one day. The global figure now exceeds half a million. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement