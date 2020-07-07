Love and Sex in Russia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In Russia, love, sex and family are personal matters. But increasingly, they are also political ones: Putin himself is a vocal proponent of patriarchy and large families.
This is especially challenging for women, young people and the LGBTQIA community.
Through a steady dose of propaganda, the state is attempting to reinforce outdated gender roles - in part, to combat the country's shrinking population. But the majority of Russian marriages fail. The most common causes include the husband's alcoholism, domestic violence or infidelity.
Yet single mothers receive little support, protection, or even recognition from the state. The LGBTQIA community, or couples who do not fit into the "traditional" family model, face stigmatization and violence. But there are pockets of resistance. In Moscow, for example, a small group of young people is organizing a sexual revolution of sorts. Their goal? To break free of both the Christian Orthodox Church and the Russian state’s rigid dogmas.
