Louisville Metro Police deploy for an "active police situation" that includes mass casualties
The incident happened in Louisville's downtown areaImage: via REUTERS
Breaking
CrimeUnited States of America

Louisville shooting: 5 people killed, Kentucky police say

9 minutes ago

Police say at least five people have been killed and several others were hospitalized after a shooting in the US city. and the shooter was "neutralized."

https://p.dw.com/p/4PsOD

A shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky, left five people dead and six others hospitalized, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

The suspected shooter has been "neutralized" and was no longer a threat, police added, without providing any additional information.

The FBI has also responded to the scene.

In a tweet, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Beshear said.

This a developing story and will be updated...

lo/fb (AP, Reuters)

A giant screen at a restaurant showsfootage of aircraft taking part in the 'Joint Sword' exercises around Taiwan

How worried should the world be about China's wargames?

Politics4 hours ago
