Louisville shooting: 4 killed and several wounded

Police say at least four people have been killed and several others were hospitalized after a shooting in the US city and the shooter was also dead.

Four people were killed and nine others wounded after a shooting at a bank in Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky, police said on Monday.

The shooter was also dead and appeared to be a former employee of the Old National Bank, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters.

"We believe this is a lone gunman involved," Humphrey said.

Nine people, including two police officers, were treated for injuries from the shooting, University of Louisville Hospital spokeswoman

Heather Fountaine said.

One of the officers was in critical condition, she said.

Kentucky governor fights back tears

Speaking at a press conference following the incident Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, on the verge of tears, said he knew some of victims of the attack.

"I have a very close friend that didn't make it today," he said, "and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

"We will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence from continuing here and around the state," Craig Greenberg, mayor of the city of 625,000, said.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who represents Kentucky, wrote on Twitter he was "devastated" by the news and offered "thoughts and prayers" to the victims' families and the city.

Police arrived as gunshots were still being fired

Social media posts showed that the police arrived and were on the scene minutes after the emergency call came through.

"This is a tragic event," LMPD's Humphrey said. "But it was it was the heroic response of officers that made sure that no more people were more seriously injured than what happened."

They had initially given a death toll of five, but subsequently clarified that that figure included the shooter.

The incident happened in Louisville's downtown area Image: via REUTERS

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the Louisville incident was the 146th mass shooting, defined as incidents in which four or more people were shot or killed, in the United States this year.

It happened just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) to the south.

Efforts to tighten gun controls in the US face Republican opposition, despite public outrage over shootings.

President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter, "too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives.”

In the latest illustration of the deadlock, two Tennessee lawmakers were expelled from the state legislature after protesting for stricter gun control.

