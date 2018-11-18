Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Louise Mushikiwabo is the current Rwandan Foreign Minister.
Louise Mushikiwabo became Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Paul Kagame's government in 2009. She simultaneously serves as Government Spokesperson. Born and raised in Kigali, Mushikiwabo studied at the National University of Rwanda and the University of Delaware. Aside from politics, she is also a public speaker and public relations consultant.