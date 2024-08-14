Loucianos Lyritsas began his journalism career in 2010, working as a reporter and radio news anchor for a daily newspaper in Cyprus and its affiliated radio station. In addition to his reporting, Loucianos works as a researcher and editor for a historical docuseries about Cyprus for a local TV channel, further deepening his knowledge of the island's complex history.

Since 2019, he has been with DW's Greek Service, focusing on politics, society and historical developments in Cyprus.