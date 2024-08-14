  1. Skip to content
Loucianos Lyritsas

DW correspondent in Cyprus, specializing in the Cyprus conflict, nationalism and regional tension

Cyprus-based reporter and correspondent Loucianos Lyritsas writes for DW on the island’s political landscape, the Cyprus problem and the broader socio-political impact of regional and global issues on the island.

Loucianos Lyritsas began his journalism career in 2010, working as a reporter and radio news anchor for a daily newspaper in Cyprus and its affiliated radio station. In addition to his reporting, Loucianos works as a researcher and editor for a historical docuseries about Cyprus for a local TV channel, further deepening his knowledge of the island's complex history.

Since 2019, he has been with DW's Greek Service, focusing on politics, society and historical developments in Cyprus. 

Featured stories by Loucianos Lyritsas

Travelers in Orthodox Jewish attire roll their trolley bags through Larnaca International Airport

Middle East crisis: Cyprus readies to receive refugees

Cyprus is an important stopover for travelers to the Middle East. Now, it could become an evacuation point.
ConflictsAugust 14, 2024
Stories by Loucianos Lyritsas

Popular YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou holds his cell phone after his proclamation as the winner of one of six seats allotted to Cyprus in the European Parliament at the Filoxenia Conference Center, Nicosia, Cyprus, June 11, 2024

Cypriot YouTuber MEP stirs debate about island's division

Cypriot MEP and YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou stays resolute after heated response to a video about the island's division.
PoliticsAugust 20, 2024
Cyprus: Migrants targeted in spate of racist violence

From the superrich to asylum-seekers, migration has changed Cyprus in recent years.
SocietySeptember 19, 202303:22 min
Former Cypriot Foreign Minister and presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides casts his vote at the Geroskypou polling center in the western Paphos district, on February 5, 2023

In Cyprus, diplomats battling for Greek Cypriot presidency

A center-right former foreign minister and a diplomat backed by a left-wing party will face off in Sunday's election.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 2023
Zypern Impfzentrum Engomi-Nicosia

Cyprus desperate to drop 'red' COVID status

Cyprus government introduces strict anti-delta measures on the back of a surge in coronavirus cases.
PoliticsJuly 13, 2021
The Greek and Cypriot Republic flags are visible across the separating green line from the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot flags in Nicosia

Greek Cypriots to elect new parliament

Traditional main parties are expected to lose support, resulting in the fragmentation of Cyprus' parliament.
PoliticsMay 29, 2021
People walking past kebab shop called Berlin Wall in Nicosia, Cyprus

Coronavirus tears Greek and Turkish Cypriots apart — again

The "wall" dividing Cyprus seems to be becoming more impenetrable again.
PoliticsOctober 2, 2020
