  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
HealthGermany

Losing Limbs to Sepsis

June 8, 2024

Sepsis changed Georg Winterling’s life forever: both his arms and legs had to be amputated.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gocj

Blood poisoning or sepsis is one of the most common diseases and causes of death worldwide. But even in Germany, it is often not recognized immediately, as was the case for Georg Winterling. Winterling suffered a small cut on his finger when trying to inflate an old air mattress in the cellar. It seemed like a harmless injury that even the family doctor didn’t take seriously at first. But then the wound started to hurt badly. A few days later, Winterling could hardly breathe and was admitted to the hospital. Doctors there said he was suffering from sepsis, a condition which spreads throughout the body rapidly. They put Winterling into an induced coma and were eventually forced to amputate his limbs to save his life. Since then, many things he used to take for granted have become a challenge. He relies on his wife and two children to help him. DW reporter Miodrag Soric accompanied Georg Winterling as he took his first steps into his new life.

Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Girl crosses bridge, holding man's hand, alongside a woman and a seeing-eye dog

Parenting while blind

Mila’s parents are blind, but she can see. What’s everyday family life like?
SocietyDecember 24, 202212:36 min
A young woman dressed in a black top, white coat and yellow-tinted sunglasses walks down a street in Germany

How one Iranian LGBTQ+ activist found a new life in Germany

Sareh Hamdani was able to flee a death sentence in Iran and join her supporters in Germany.
Human RightsMarch 28, 202402:39 min
Two men dance in a room

How diverse is the Berlin Staatsballett ballet company?

The Berlin Staatsballett has a new artistic director. What makes Christian Spuck different?
DanceJanuary 16, 202404:33 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Health from Europe

More on Health from Europe

Italien Bergamo | Das Leben in ehemaligen Pandemie-Hotspots heute

Bergamo counts the human cost of the COVID pandemic

The Italian city of Bergamo lost many lives to COVID-19 but is now slowly returning to normal.
HealthDecember 29, 202204:59 min
Skip next section More on Health from around the world

More on Health from around the world

The International Space Station seen over the planet Earth

Will space labs soon help cure cancer?

Could we soon get better drugs and faster computers thanks to research and production in space?
HealthJanuary 6, 202403:53 min
An illustration shows a group of bacteria colored pinkish purple

The global threat of antimicrobial resistance

Many pathogens have grown resistant to the most effective medicines, and developing alternatives is growing critical.
HealthDecember 21, 202302:39 min
A symbolic couple standing next to a double bed, she is pregnant. Title picture to the episode about sex during pregnancy from the series "Sex & the Body".

Sex during pregnancy: Safe or not?

How pregnancy sex might cause bleeding, which positions to avoid & why doing it might even feel better while pregnant.
HealthOctober 16, 202311:42 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Reporter" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter