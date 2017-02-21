Lose yourself in the world's biggest labyrinth

Franco Maria Ricci actually studied geology, but the natural sciences could not keep the offspring of an aristocratic family from Parma enthused for long. His heart, and his passion, belonged to the fine arts, to which he came to dedicate his life. Whether as a graphic designer, publisher or art collector, this multi-talented man creatively lived out his interest in many areas. In 2003, he finally sold his publishing business in order to fulfil a life-long dream: the creation of the largest labyrinth in the world. It was constructed on his property near Fontanellato, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Parma. Covering an area of 70,000 square meters (753,474 square feet), it was grown from around 200,000 bamboo plants.

Lost among bamboo shrubs

Green as far as the eye can see: bamboo quickly grows several meters high

These Asian plants were perfect for his plans: stable, elegant and evergreen, with an additional benefit: bamboo grows very quickly. This represented a particular advantage, as the former publisher was almost 70 years old when he began his project in 2005, and it took less than three years to bring the labyrinth into being. The form of the maze is based on Roman mosaics. A system of paths totalling three kilometers in length leads through the bamboo maze. There are no curves or winding paths, only right angles. This way, the three-meter-wide aisles all look the same, which guarantees that visitors – surrounded by meter-tall walls of green – will lose their way.

DW reporter Hendrik Welling also let himself drift through the labyrinth's corridors and discovered that it is easy to lose one's bearings amidst the countless bamboo plants. For the series "Europe to the Maxx" on the lifestyle and culture magazine "Euromaxx", he also met Laura Casalis, the widow of the late patron, and talked to her about the idea behind the project.

Nature and culture in harmony

The ensemble of buildings in the centre of the labyrinth houses art exhibitions and a large library.

Those who ultimately make their way out of the labyrinth will find further insights into Signore Ricci's mind waiting for them inside the property. Alongside a library with all the works he published, a museum exhibits the patron's extensive private art collection. There are also rooms for exhibitions and concerts. The whole estate is unmistakably Ricci's life work and his legacy: a place offering visitors the opportunity to lose themselves – both in the labyrinth, and in the beauty of the arts.

Service tips:

Address: Labirinto della Masone, Str. Masone 121, 43012 Fontanellato, Italy

Getting there: By train to Fidenza or Parma, then around 15 minutes by car to the estate

Hours: 10.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.; closed on Tue

Admission: 18 EUR (22 US $)

Special tip: Castello Rocca Sanvitale in Fontanellato, with its frescoes by the Italian artist Parmigianino from the early 16th century, is also worth seeing.

The accompanying book Book cover "Extreme Places"

Europe at its most extreme: the series "Europe to the Maxx" on DW's lifestyle and culture magazine "Euromaxx" makes Europe's superlatives experienceable – from extraordinary architecture to spectacular landscapes to unique cultural phenomena. Accompanying the series, the book "111 extreme places in Europe that you shouldn't miss" was published in cooperation with Emons Verlag. An alternative travel guide, both informative and entertaining. For avid travelers, fans of Europe and anyone who likes to show off with unusual pub quiz trivia. Full of guaranteed record breakers!