Los Angeles wildfires: Curfew imposed amid looting fears

01/10/2025 January 10, 2025 Biden likens devastation to a 'war scene'

Outgoing US President Joe Biden said the situation in Los Angeles was much like something out of a warzone.

"It reminded me of more of a war scene, where you had certain targets that were bombarded," Biden said as he received a briefing on the fires in the Oval Office on Friday. "It's almost like it's a battle scene."

Addressing concerns about looting, Biden said the government had responded by providing more police officers and military personnel.

"There's clear evidence that there's looting. There's clear evidence that people are going into these survivors' communities... and looting," Biden said.

With only 10 days left in office, Biden also said that the incoming administration would be briefed on what they would need to do.