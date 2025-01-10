Los Angeles wildfires: 10 dead as National Guard deployed

01/10/2025 January 10, 2025 LA authorities impose overnight curfew amid looting concerns

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that an overnight curfew had been imposed in impacted areas.

"You cannot be in these affected areas. If you are, you are subject to arrest," Luna told a press briefing.

Luna said the measures were being taken to protect the houses and structures of people who had been ordered to evacuate the areas under threat of the wildfires.

The curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fire areas and come amid concerns of looting.

"This curfew will be strictly enforced and is being taken to enhance public safety, protect property and prevent any burglaries or looting in the area that the residents have evacuated."

Luna said anyone who broke the curfew could find themselves behind bars.

"I've given direction that if somebody is caught doing this, they are not going to get cited and released. They're going to get booked. We are not screwing around with this," he said.