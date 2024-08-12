Los Angeles hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake

The earthquake was felt as far away as San Diego. There were no initial reports of injures or major structural damage.

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck near Los Angeles on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The minor quake swayed buildings and set off car alarms.

The USGS said it was centered near the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park and could be felt as far away as Palm Springs and San Diego.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that "there are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries."

Los Angeles is close to the San Andreas Fault, which has seen major earthquakes over the years.

"Having lived through the Northridge earthquake (magnitude 6.7 in 1994), today's tremor made me flash back to what we know are lifesaving rules during an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

"It was also a reminder to us all that we live in earthquake country and we need to be prepared."

