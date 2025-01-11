Los Angeles fires: Governor orders probe of water problems

Authorities in Los Angeles on Friday raised the death toll in a series of wildfires this week to at least 11 people. Over 10,000 structures have been destroyed.

Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a probe into water supply problems hampering firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, firefighters say they've gained some control over the two largest fires to the east and west of Los Angeles.

This is a rundown of major events involving the wildfires in the US state of California on January 11, 2025.