Los Angeles fires: Governor orders probe of water problems

Los Angeles fires: Governor orders probe of water problemsPublished January 11, 2025last updated January 11, 2025
What you need to know
Authorities in Los Angeles on Friday raised the death toll in a series of wildfires this week to at least 11 people. Over 10,000 structures have been destroyed.
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a probe into water supply problems hampering firefighting efforts.
Meanwhile, firefighters say they've gained some control over the two largest fires to the east and west of Los Angeles.
This is a rundown of major events involving the wildfires in the US state of California on January 11, 2025.
Firefighters from Mexico set to join LA effort
Firefighters from Mexico were on their way to join over 10,000 personnel fighting the Eaton fire, one of the major wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles, California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement he posted on X.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had announced at a press briefing on Friday that she was sending a support team of firefighters and military personnel to Los Angeles to assist in the battle against the catastrophic blazes.
"California is deeply grateful for President Claudia Shein's support as we work to suppress the Los Angeles wildfires," Newsom said on Friday.
California governor calls for probe into LA water supply problems
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday asked for an independent investigation at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power over the loss of water pressure as firefighters battled multiple blazes.
In a letter to the head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Newsom called reports of loss of water pressure and lack of water supply at a crucial reservoir "deeply troubling."
Newsom said that although water supplies to local hydrants were "not designed" to extinguish large wildfires, the loss of water supply to hydrants "likely impaired the effort to protect some homes and evacuation corridors."
A 117-million gallon reservoir that supplies Pacific Palisades — which is a part of LA's water supply system — was out of commission when the infernos began in the area, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.
Trump invited to California
Newsom also asked President-elect Donald Trump, who has blamed the governor for water shortages on social media, to "not politicize" the catastrophe and "spread disinformation from the sidelines."
The democratic governor, with whom Trump has clashed in the past, invited the incoming president to California to "see the devastation first hand."
Death toll in wildfires increases to 11
The death toll from the wildfires in Los Angeles has risen to at least 11, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported on Friday.
Five deaths have been linked to the Palisades fire, while six deaths have occurred from the Eaton Fire, according to records from the LA County medical examiner’s office.
With both fires still burning, authorities have been unable to give a complete estimate of the number of deaths.
The number is expected to increase as cadaver dogs search charred neighborhoods to assess the destruction.
The Eaton fire near Pasadena has burned more than 5,000 structures, including houses, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings and vehicles. Firefighters managed to start to containing the fire on Thursday.
The Palisades blazes were burning in an area of 20,438 acres, according to Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.
Firefighters make some progress aided by calmer winds
A pause in the fierce winds that have fueled wildfires in Los Angeles for several days has enabled firefighters to gain some control over two massive wildfires on the west and east flanks of the city.
The "Palisades Fire" and the "Eaton Fire" were 8% and 3% contained on Friday, respectively. The two fires are the largest of six separate blazes that started in the Los Angeles area, powered by gusts from the Santa Ana
winds.
Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley reported that there had been "favorable weather conditions overnight."
Palisades and Eaton combined have burned through 35,000 acres (14,100 hectares), or 54 square miles, of land.
Pacific Palisades is a wealthy, residential, coastal district near Santa Monica in LA, home to more than 20,000 people.
In total, 10,000 structures have been destroyed.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), wind conditions were to improve on Friday to nearly 20 mph with gusts between 35 mph to 50 mph, compared with powerful wind gusts upwards of 80 mph recorded days ago.
But forecasters warn strong gusts are set to return by Monday.
dvv/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)