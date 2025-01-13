Los Angeles braces for return of high winds amid wildfires

The predicted return of powerful winds in Los Angeles could hamper the recent progress in containing wildfires, with the fire chief warning: "We are not in the clear as of yet."

Dangerously high winds are set to return to Los Angeles, threatening efforts to extinguish wildfires that have destroyed neighborhoods and claimed at least 24 lives.

"We are not in the clear as of yet," Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowle said. "We must not let our guard down," she added.

Dry Santa Ana winds of up to 70 miles (112 kilometers) per hour are predicted to resume on Monday and continue until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning.

Firefighters are working to contain three active blazes in the Los Angeles area ahead of the predicted return of the winds.

LA fire department prepares for return of high winds To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

State pre-positioning firefighting crews

US officials said they were confident that they would be ready to deal with the new round of winds.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said, "I believe the city is prepared," when asked whether hydrants could run out of water again, as they did last week when similarly powerful winds ripped through the city.

California has set up a mobilization area to stage resources for a response to any new fires.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said additional firefighting aircraft are available, but they could be grounded if the winds become too strong.

Residents return to burned-down homes during LA wildfires To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

He stressed that residents must be prepared to evacuate if instructed to do so.

Officials say thousands of firefighters are working to contain the wildfires. However, with more strong winds expected to return, the threat of more destruction looms.

Extent of destruction

At least 24 people have died in the flames. The death toll is expected to rise as officials search through the rubble.

Officials said at least 12,000 structures throughout the Los Angeles area have been damaged or destroyed.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the wildfires could rank as the most devastating natural disaster in US history.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what ignited the Los Angeles blazes.

Oscar nominations postponed

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed the announcement of this year's Oscar nominations for a second time due to the fires.

The film industry's highest honor nominations will now be announced on January 23, after being postponed from January 19.

"Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.

ess/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)