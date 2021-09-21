Looted art: Mexico, Panama protest Munich house auction

Numerous Latin American countries have called to stop the auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts in Munich, saying there is no legal basis for their sale.

The controversial auction, is set to take place as planned on September 21, 2021. The 324 artifacts on offer in Munich, most of which are vessels, coins and jewellery, date roughly from 1500 BC to 1460 AD. The stone face mask of an Olmec dignitary is the most valuable object in the auction with an estimated price of 100,000 euros.

Ambassadors of the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean (Grulac) asked the auction house to suspend the sale at a press conference on Tuesday morning. They also called on German authorities and the German public to step in.

The auction of objects from seven countries violates the national laws of the respective countries, international law and "possibly German law," they explained during the conference, adding that it is "worrying that the moral right of our indigenous people is being violated in this way."

Mexico files a complaint

The controversy began with a complaint filed with the Mexican Attorney General's Office and a letter from Mexico's Minister of Culture.

Mexico's Minister of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, informed the auction house in a letter that 74 items in the auction catalog had been identified as belonging to Mexico.

The auction house responded with a statement saying that all the artifacts on offer had "proof of provenance that the objects are in Germany legally." All objects had been investigated by the Art Loss Register, they said.

Mexican minister of culture Alejandra Frausto called to stop the auction

The Art Loss Register is a private database for lost and stolen artworks, founded in 1991 by the International Foundation for Art Research, art trade associations and auction houses. Dealers can use it to research the provenance of artworks before a planned auction, for example.

If the respective object is not found in the database, the register confirms with a certificate that it was not reported as stolen or lost at the time of the search. However, this does not completely rule out the possibility that theft or loss occurred and was not included, as the register is not linked to other databases.

Panama calls for objects to be removed

Similarly, Panama also called for the auction house to withdraw from sale seven pre-Colombian artifacts: Cocle Parita and Cocle Conte-style pottery vessels.

In a statement on Monday, the Panamanian foreign ministry said it informed its German counterpart about "the disagreement with the sale of these objects, as they could be part of Panamanian historical heritage," according to a statement, AFP reported. The Central American country's embassy said it wanted experts from the Panamanian culture ministry to determine their origin and the legal situation surrounding them.

According to the auction house's website, the seven Cocle Parita- and Cocle Conte-style pottery vessels are among more than 300 pre-Hispanic objects from Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Bolivia and Peru set for auction Tuesday.

The Mexican ambassador to Germany, Francisco Quiroga, wrote on Twitter on Monday before the auction date: "To the potential buyers we say: This trade is tainted with illegality and insensitivity."

Referring to items dating back more than 500 years but valued at only a few hundred euros, he said: "If something sounds too good to be true, don't be surprised if it turns out to be false." The auction house was not available for comment.

It is unclear what concrete demands Mexico's Ministry of Culture has made beyond the cancellation of the auction. In Mexico's view, the sale of the artifacts is a criminal offence under Mexican law, and such sales contribute to smuggling and cross-border organized crime.

Clothing brands also targeted

The Mexican Ministry of Culture has already been making headlines with similar claims that reach beyond the art world. Back in June, it accused three international clothing companies, including the Spanish fashion chain Zara, of cultural appropriation. The ministry claimed companies had used patterns of indigenous population groups in their collections without any benefit to the communities.

Mexico's Ministry of Culture took a swipe at Zara for using a pattern based on an indigenous design

The patterns are said to be based on traditional patterns of the Mixteca community in the southwestern state of Oaxaca. Alejandra Frausto had preciously announced last year that Mexico would no longer tolerate cultural appropriation without compensation. The ministry aims to protect the country's cultural heritage.

Mexico has previously protested auctions of pre-Columbian art objects in France and the USA, as well as other countries. According to Latin America historian Stefan Rinke, such protests are symbolic and used by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to secure the votes of Mexico's indigenous population, as he told German media, Deutschlandfunk Kultur.

This article was translated from German with additional information from AFP.