Looming mass extinction could be biggest 'since the dinosaurs,' says WWF

More plants and animals than ever before are on a global list of threatened species, with the World Wildlife Fund Germany warning that more than 1 million species could go extinct within the next 10 years

African forest elephant

African forest elephants, and thousands of other species, could cease to exist within a few years, the WWF said

Ever-growing environmental threats are pushing many animals and plants to the brink of extinction — the scale of which hasn't been seen since dinosaurs died out, the German branch of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said on Wednesday.

The stark warnings came as WWF Germany released its "Winners and Losers of 2021," an annual list of animals whose existence is now acutely under threat — as well as conservation victories.

Facing a mass extinction event 'within the next decade'

There are currently 142,500 animal and plant species on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) — 40,000 of which are "threatened with extinction."

It is the largest number of species to be included on the Red List since it was established in 1964, according to WWF Germany.

"Around one million species could go extinct within the next decade — which would be the largest mass extinction event since the end of the dinosaur age," the organization said in a statement.

The 'Red List': Mother Nature's bleakest tally

WWF Germany director Eberhard Brandes said decisive environmental protection policies were urgently needed, particularly in the fight against climate change.

"Species conservation is no longer just about defeating an environmental problem, but is rather about the question of whether or not humanity will eventually end up on the Red List in an endangered category — and thereby become a victim of its own lifestyle," he said.

Polar bears and other species on thin ice in 2021

Among the animals most acutely threatened — and among the "losers" on this year's WWF list — are the African forest elephant, whose population has declined by 86% within just 31 years.

Polar bears made the list as well, as the rapid melting of pack ice in the Arctic Ocean is making it impossible for the animals to adapt. Experts estimate the Arctic Ocean could be completely ice-free in the summer of 2035, WWF Germany said.

The familiar green faces and loud summer chirping of Germany's tree frogs and toads are also under threat — with 50% of Germany's native amphibian species currently listed as endangered on the national Red List. Unabated construction is limiting their habitats while roads have become death traps.

Sea turtles in Kenya: the last of their kind

Grey cranes and migratory fish that move on land also earned a spot on the 2021 "losers" list, as well as the noble pen shell — the largest clam in the Mediterranean Sea.

Lucky Bustards and other 2021 animal 'winners'

The WWF noted that there were some "rays of hope" in the world of environmental conservation this year.

One of the rarest big cats in the world, the Iberian lynx, saw a "successful comeback" in Spain and Portugal. In 2002, only 94 of the lynx were found. The population has grown more than tenfold, with the most recent count in 2020 showing over 1,100 are currently alive.

The population of great bustards in Germany saw significant progress in 2021, with their population reaching the highest level in 40 years. Researchers counted 347 of the birds this year — compared with just 57 birds in 1997.

A great bustard in Brandenburg, Germany

The lavishly-feathered great bustard is making a comeback in Germany

The WWF also logged a success in efforts to conserve the Indian rhinoceros population in Nepal. As part of a cooperation with the government, stricter protection measures were implemented — which have helped the rhino's population grow by 16% since 2015.

Bearded vultures, blue whales and crocodiles in Cambodia also saw their population numbers grow.

  • Bouvier's Red Colobus

    Seemingly extinct animals who are back from the dead

    Bouvier's Red Colobus Monkey

    This monkey is rated "endangered" on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The twist: Until 2015, when some of the red monkeys were seen in the Congo, the species was believed to be extinct. This is called the Romeo error ― when a species is declared extinct while it is still alive, named after the tragically mistaken lover in Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet."

  • Hula painted frog

    Seemingly extinct animals who are back from the dead

    Hula painted frog

    Animals that return from (falsely assumed) extinction like this are so-called Lazarus species, named after the man who was risen from the dead by Jesus in the Bible. Among them: The Hula painted frog. It's endemic to the Lake Hula marshes in Israel and was thought to have gone extinct after they'd been drained. It hasn't, but it is critically endangered according to the IUCN Red List.

  • Chelonoidis phantasticus | Galápagos-Riesenschildkröte

    Seemingly extinct animals who are back from the dead

    Fernandina giant tortoise

    This species of Galapagos tortoise is also critically endangered according to the IUCN. It was considered extinct until a single female was discovered on Fernandina Island in 2019. She's estimated to be over 100 years old. Researchers discovered the species in 1906 when they found a single male animal ― which promptly died, leading to the belief the species was extinct.

  • South Island Takahe

    Seemingly extinct animals who are back from the dead

    South Island Takahe

    This critically endangered bird is only found on the South Island of New Zealand. Its North Island relative is extinct, and for a long time, it was believed the South Island one was, too. Its population had dwindled after rats, cats and dogs had been introduced to New Zealand by colonists. But in 1948, 50 years after it was declared extinct, the bird was rediscovered in an isolated valley.

  • Chacoan peccary

    Seemingly extinct animals who are back from the dead

    Chacoan peccary

    The endangered Chacoan peccary lives in the Gran Chaco region of Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina. When researchers discovered a fossil of the animal in 1930, they believed the species to be extinct. But in the 1970s, they were proven wrong. Indigenous people of the region had known the peccary was still alive, it had just taken Western researchers decades to catch up.

  • Glittering Starfrontlet

    Seemingly extinct animals who are back from the dead

    Glittering Starfrontlet

    This glamorously named bird lives in high altitudes in Colombia's western Andes. For a long time, researchers only knew about its existence from a specimen in a museum and believed it to be extinct. It was rediscovered in 2004. Today its population is increasing, though it is still endangered, according to the IUCN.

  • Two Variable Harlequin Frogs

    Seemingly extinct animals who are back from the dead

    Variable Harlequin Frog

    This frog species is critically endangered. In the wild, it mainly lives in Costa Rica (the image seen here is from a frog farm in Colombia), where it was rediscovered in 2003. As amazing as it is to find a Lazarus species ― researchers stress that many rediscovered species are likely to go extinct without aggressive conservation efforts. (Editor: Fabian Schmidt)

    Author: Carla Bleiker


