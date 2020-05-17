 Look into my eyes: Communication in the era of face masks | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 22.05.2020

Culture

Look into my eyes: Communication in the era of face masks

Is that a smile, a grimace or a mocking grin? Thanks to the coronavirus, many parts of the worlds are beginning to get used to wearing a protective face mask. Suddenly, we're having to use our eyes more to communicate.

A woman wears a colorful mask with makeup around her eyes (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

"Here's looking at you, kid": What a legendary sentence! In the 1942 film classic Casablanca, Humphrey Bogart utters these unforgettable words as he touches Ingrid Bergman's face and stares into her eyes. She responds with glistening tears and a tender and longing gaze. That's Hollywood for you.

But in real life, it's a different story. In Western Europe, making direct eye contact during day-to-day activities, especially with strangers, is rather uncommon. It's considered unpleasant, impolite even, to look someone you don't know squarely in the eye. Staring on your phone screen in public transport and similar situations has long become the go-to solution to avoid unwanted contact.

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman look into one another's eyes in the 1942 classic 'Casablanca' (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman looked into one another's eyes in the 1942 classic 'Casablanca'

However, this might be changing. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people all over the world to protect themselves in public places with face masks that tightly and entirely cover their mouths and noses. This forces people to look into each other's eye more than they may be used to, in order to fully understand the intent what is being said.

'Windows to the soul'

It is said that eyes are the windows to the soul — and there may be some truth to that. Scientists have discovered that certain facial expressions communicate the same emotions, regardless of the culture from which a person comes. These emotions include anger, fear, grief, joy, surprise and disgust.

With these emotions, the expressiveness of a person's eyes plays an imporant role. For instance, a genuine smile is communicated through laugh lines that appear in the corners of the eyes.

Professional career coaches often advise their clients to always maintain eye contact during their conversations, as this not only conveys self-confidence but also shows interest in the person with whom they're talking. A friendly smile often serves as the best conversation opener.

A woman in a face mask smiles (AFP/M. Antonov)

A smile also largely expressed in one's eyes

Smile when your heart is breaking

But this is exactly where the problem with face masks begins.

Experts estimate that 55-80 % of our communication is non-verbal. But a friendly smile can easily be lost at a shop counter while wearing protective masks.

"Facial expressions are one of the most important non-verbal channels for communication," said Christian Wallraven, a cognitive neuroscience researcher, in an interview with DPA news agency.

Wallraven's research at Korea University in Seoul focuses on facial expressions. "The greatest source of non-verbal information comes from our mouths," he said, explaining that facial expressions, especially in the lower part of the face, reveal nuances in the spoken word.

Women in China walk down the street wearing face masks (Imago Images/UPI Photo/S. Shaver)

In China wearing face masks is a practice that had been common long before coronavirus arrived

But face masks hide much of these facial expressions. This makes it difficult to put things that are being said into the right context, which may lead to uncertainty, Wallraven said. "Is that person smiling or grinning sarcastically? You just can't tell."

To make matters worse, people in Western Europe appear to also have lost the skill of reading other people's feelings through their facial expressions. That's what Dirk Eilert, an emotional intelligence coach and author, means when he speaks of "facial-expression resonance."

"Studies have shown that people's ability to recognize emotions is on average 62.7%. This means that we misinterpret almost one out of two facial expressions or even overlook them," Eilert explains in an introductory video to his courses. His goal is to motivate people to regain their ability to read facial expressions.

Various European politicians stand next to each other and make gestures and faces (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

Politicians' facial expressions can sometimes reveal emotions they may rather not show

Different global communication practices

However, it's not just Western Europe where eye contact is often avoided; Dropping one's gaze is considered polite practice in other areas of the world, too.

In parts of central Asia, such as Pakistan, looking at the ground while communicating is considered to be a sign of respect towards elders. There is also a gender element, as women are often taught that they shouldn't show facial expressions or use body language in public. The same kind of behavior could easily be interpreted as a lack of interest in Europe and other parts of the globe.

At the same time, some cultures place even more value on non-verbal communication cues. This is the case in large parts of Latin America and perhaps could mean that masks there are seen in a more negative light and as more of an obstacle.

People around the world are already living under duress due to social distancing measures, and the communication challenges that wearing a face mask raises can add to heightened stress levels.

In times like these it might be best to recall Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman and try to copy their acting skills. Bogart says so little with those five words, but he says so much through his eyes.

  • Mounia Lazali, a designer in Algeria, has sewn and donated hundreds of masks – singer Joe Batoury models one of her designs

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Masks with personality in Algeria

    Mounia Lazali, a designer in Algeria, has sewn and donated hundreds of masks – singer Joe Batoury models one of her designs, above. She told DW people "want to assert their culture and their tastes, so I think that the mask will not escape the fashion effect. If that can encourage people to protect themselves more, art will have succeeded in its mission by entering citizens’ everyday lives."

  • Ruanda Designer Alexander Bell Nshimiyimana mit Gesichtsmaske (Alexander Bell Nshimiyimana)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Tackling mask shortages in Rwanda

    Rwanda-based tailor Alexander Nshimiyimana (second from left, above) told DW he has been producing colorful masks like these because of the stock shortages in the country. Nshimiyimana has tried to keep the price of his masks as affordable as possible so that more people can get access to one. His masks sell for around 50 US cents – while those in Rwanda's pharmacies retail for around US $2.

  • Liberia Gesichtsmaske von Bombchel Factory (Marcelle Yhap)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Splashes of color in Liberia

    Liberia-based The Bombchel Factory is an ethical fashion company which helps its all-female staff to become self-sufficient by offering them training in making garments. It is turning unsold skirts into bright face masks like this one, above. For every purchased mask, another gets donated to someone unable to quarantine at home – because they don’t have anywhere to stay.

  • Fashion Gesichtsmaske Kenia Nairobi (Getty Images/AFP/G. Odhiambo)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

Stylish masks in Kenya

    Stylish masks in Kenya

    Kenyan fashion designer David Avido (above), founder of the label 'lookslike avido,' poses with a mask he made, created from leftover cloth. Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Kenya in March, 'lookslike avido' has so far created and distributed more than 10,000 masks for free to communities in and around the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

  • Kamerun Gesichtsmaske von Ange Goufack (Edmonde Kennang)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Cameroon sister designers do their bit

    Ange Goufack (left) and her sister Edmonde Kennang (right) have been producing these colorful face masks in Cameroon, with added plastic across the eyes. Since April 13, the government there has made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Fashion Gesichtsmaske Tunesien (Getty Images/AFP/F. Belaid)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Donating masks to hospitals in Tunisia

    When the coronavirus crisis started, Tunisian designer Myriam Riza (above, adjusting a mask at the workshop of her Miss Anais label) was contacted by hospitals suffering from mask shortages. She produces the masks and distributes them to hospitals using donated fabric. To offset the cost of continuing to provide free masks to clinics, Riza decided to create masks for individual paying customers.

    Author: Melanie Hall


