Lonely Planet reveals top destinations for 2023
Every year, Lonely Planet publishes a highly anticipated list of places to visit. This time the focus is on food, relaxation, connection and learning.
Best in Travel 2023: 30 trendy destinations
Lonely Planet's top travel destinations for the coming year include the German city of Dresden (pictured), the rapidly changing island of Jamaica and cosmopolitan Sydney, Australia. With its Best in Travel 2023 list, the travel guide publisher makes its case for the 30 hottest destinations — six for each of the five categories of the list — providing plenty of inspiration for your next vacation.
Category 1: Eat
One of the top six destinations in the "Eat" category is Perugia, in Umbria, Italy. Located between Rome and Florence, the city is often overshadowed by more famous destinations in Tuscany. Yet here there are fewer crowds, beautiful architecture to discover and, above all, culinary delights. Truffles, olive oil, wine and delicious chocolate are among the many specialties on offer.
Tasty, diverse, international
The Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur (pictured: a local Chinatown food market), where you can sample a wide variety of foods at low prices, also made it onto the "Eat" destinations list. Another pick is Fukuoka, Japan, with its large mobile food scene and world-famous Hakata ramen. Lima, Peru, impresses with seafood and cocktails, while South Africa and Montevideo, Uruguay, are also in the mix.
Category 2: Journey
In the "Journey" category, Lonely Planet has selected travel routes and countries. On the list is a recently restored overnight train connection. The 11-hour journey starts in the Bosphorus metropolis of Istanbul (pictured) and ends in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.
The journey is the destination
Winding roads along the Atlantic Ocean lead through the rugged province of Nova Scotia in Canada (pictured). Adventures in nature are also the focus in Bhutan, along with magnificent temples and traditional villages which can be explored on the restored, 400-kilometer (248-mile) Trans-Bhutan Trail. Travel tips for Zambia, Western Australia and Colombia are also included in the list.
Category 3: Unwind
Not far from Thessaloniki is the Greek peninsula of Halkidiki, which has been included in the "Unwind" category as an ideal place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life. It extends into the Aegean Sea and offers plenty of beaches for relaxing. There are also archaeological sites, idyllic villages and ancient monasteries to discover.
Pure nature
According to Lonely Planet, 2023 is a great year to head to the Caribbean beaches of the islands of Jamaica (pictured) and Dominica. Dominica also offers a mountainous landscape and numerous hiking trails. The diving paradise of Raja Ampat in Indonesia, the Mediterranean island of Malta and Jordan on the Arabian Peninsula are also among the recommendations.
Category 4: Connect
If you're serious about getting to know a country while traveling, meeting locals is key. According to Lonely Planet, this works particularly well in the US state of Alaska, where the rich traditions of Indigenous people still characterize the country. It is also known for its snow-covered mountains and exciting wildlife found at places such as Denali National Park (pictured).
The people make the place
Other hospitable destinations on the list include rural Albania in southeastern Europe and Accra, Ghana (photo). In Ghana's capital city, you can quickly get in touch with locals through the nightlife, at the many markets or even while surfing. Other great places for connecting with locals include Sydney, Australia, the South American country of Guyana and Boise, Idaho in the USA.
Category 5: Learn
Travel can be a form of education, and according to Lonely Planet, Manchester is a great place to learn. The former industrial stronghold in North England is perhaps best known for soccer, but has plenty of new attractions like the historic Castlefield Viaduct which has been transformed into an urban garden. Next year, the Manchester Museum will be renovated and the Jewish Museum will be expanded.
From New Mexico to Marseille
The state of New Mexico in the southwest of the USA also made it into the "Learn" category. There, one can learn about Indigenous culture and view the paintings of Georgia O'Keeffe. Dresden, Germany, attracts visitors with its baroque old town, while El Salvador impresses with Mayan ruins. Also on the list is southern Scotland for its history, and Marseille, France, with cave paintings and more.