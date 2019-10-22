Lonely Planet lists Bonn among top 10 destinations for 2020

The western German city of Bonn was selected for fifth place on the Lonely Planet guide to the top 10 cities for tourists in 2020.

The city was chosen mainly for its cultural heritage — especially as the birthplace of the composer Ludwig van Beethoven.

Bonn celebrates the 250th anniversary of the birth of its most famous son next year, with a ramped-up version of festivities that are held annually in Beethoven's honor.

The city topping the list also comes from the German-speaking world. The Austrian city of Salzburg was chosen on similar ground to Bonn — for its classical music heritage. The Salzburg Festival, which also celebrates theater and opera, marks its hundredth anniversary this year.

Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path The Beethoven statue Born in December 1770 in Bonn, Ludwig van Beethoven spent the first 22 years of his life there. Built in part with a generous financial contribution by Franz Liszt and dedicated in 1845, the statue on Münster Square recalls his impact on the city – and no procession in his anniversary year would be complete without it. It's one of the city's major landmarks.

Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path Beethoven's baptismal font By age ten, Beethoven was playing organ for the early mass at Bonn's St. Remigius Church. As a twelve-year-old, he was writing his own music. While his actual birthdate is unknown, the date of baptism – December 17, 1770 – is documented. The Beethoven Path leads Beethoven pilgrims to his baptismal font at St. Remigius.

Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path The little Redoute palace A splendid hall with plaster ornamentation and huge candelabras: At the Redoute in the southern part of Bonn, Beethoven is said to have played for Joseph Haydn while in his early 20s. The Redoute is probably where one of the first performances of Mozart's "The Magic Flute" was given. Centuries later, the palace hosted visiting dignitaries like Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Shah of Persia.

Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path Roisdorf Fountain The ancient Romans, who settled in the Rhineland, enjoyed the natural waters of Roisdorf Fountain. Centuries later, those waters with their healing qualities were even exported to Russia. Beethoven took the waters during regular visits with his family. When his health later declined in Vienna, he visited natural spas to benefit from the therapeutic effect of mineral water sources.

Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path Petersberg The "Siebengebirge" (Seven Mountains) and Petersberg (Peter's Mountain) were places Ludwig van Beethoven regularly visited. Contemporaries say that he "often came on a raft" in order "to dream and to work there." In 1763 a baroque chapel was erected on the Petersberg. Pilgrims and the young nature-loving Beethoven were likely fascinated by the spectacular view of the Rhine Plain.

Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path The banks of the Rhine Beethoven associated the Rhine with thoughts of home. He wrote, "The region where I first saw the light of the world is still so beautiful and clear before my eyes. I will always regard this time as one of the most fortunate things of my life: to greet Father Rhine." The banks of the River Rhine are also included on the route.

Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path Drachenfels Last stop on the Beethoven Path: Drachenfels (Dragon Rock). Beethoven had a life-long recollection of the breathtaking view. He found recreation and inspiration in nature and usually took along a sketch book to write down his musical ideas. A love of nature finds its expression in many of his works. Author: Bettina Baumann (rf)



Washington, DC clinched second place, followed by the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in third and the Irish city of Galway in fourth.

Rounding out the top 10 were La Paz (Bolivia), Kochi (India), Vancouver (British Columbia, Canada), Dubai (UAE), and Denver (Colorado, USA).

