Loneliness in the Digital Age

1 hour ago

Robots instead of pets, chatbots instead of friends, silicone lips for kisses from afar. Many digital gadgets are being designed to replace social contact. But can they really alleviate loneliness?

https://p.dw.com/p/4TEQP
Japan Tokio | Cafe: Roboter statt Kellner von Menschen mit Behinderung gesteuert
Image: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images

More social contact through robots

Dawn Café in Tokyo has found a way to use robots to boost inclusivity. The robots who wait on tables here are piloted by people with illnesses or disabilities. This creates jobs for those who are homebound and increases their social participation.

 

DW Shift RobotFriend
Image: Andy Kelly/Unsplash

Does social media alleviate loneliness?

Social media can help against loneliness. But sociologist Dr. Anne Deremetz says we must also continue meeting in person or we risk falling out of practice – and technology can never replace face-to-face interactions.

 

DW Shift KissingDevice
Image: Reuters

Kissing gadget - Silicone lips for smartphones 

Artificial lips are now available in China for remote kissing. You plug them into your smartphone and connect it to your partner's cell phone via an app. Motion sensors mimic their lip movements.

 

DW Shift Lovot
Image: DW

Can robot companions live up to expectations?

With its googly eyes and cute sounds, the robot Lovot was designed to be loveable. Why are such robot companions especially popular in Japan? And can they ever provide people with the kind of companionship they need?

 

 

