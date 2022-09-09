Londoners reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After more than 70 years on the throne, Britain's longest-reigning monarch has died aged 96. She passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
News of the 96-year-old monarch's death comes hours after it was announced she was under medical supervision. Her son is now known as King Charles III.
In spite of their difficult colonial past, India and Pakistan had a cordial relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. She is seen as a monarch who pursued the policy of "noninterference" during her 70-year-reign as queen.
Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral in Scotland aged 96. Her death has plunged the United Kingdom into mourning: They loved their long-serving monarch. For many, she was the embodiment of the country.
