 Londoners reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.09.2022

DW News

Londoners reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth

. 09/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Day of Mourning Queen Elizabeth ll. Crowds gather at Buckingham palace, some laying floral tributes, on the first day of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth ll. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY xMartynxWheatleyx/xi-Imagesx IIM-23746-0001

Britain mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II 09.09.2022

Die britische Königin Elizabeth II. (l) strahlt während sie am 15.11.1999 in Maputo an einer traditionellen Tanzgruppe aus Mosambik entlangsschreitet. Zum Abschluss ihrer Afrika-Reise, bei der sie bereits Ghana und Südafrika besucht hatte, kam die Queen nach Mosambik und wurde von tausenden von Mosambikanern begeistert empfangen.

Queen Elizabeth II and Africa: A special relationship 08.09.2022

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 16.04.2021 16.04.2021

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Knocking on Putin's door: Is NATO really threatening Russia? 19.05.2022

Read also

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

World mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II 09.09.2022

After more than 70 years on the throne, Britain's longest-reigning monarch has died aged 96. She passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London, Britain, February 29, 2012. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Balmoral residence — as it happened 08.09.2022

News of the 96-year-old monarch's death comes hours after it was announced she was under medical supervision. Her son is now known as King Charles III.

Britains Queen Elizabeth II foreign visit to India Jaipur elephant ride 1961 Great Britain / Colour 35mm Transparency

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy 09.09.2022

In spite of their difficult colonial past, India and Pakistan had a cordial relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. She is seen as a monarch who pursued the policy of "noninterference" during her 70-year-reign as queen.

Platinum Jubilee. File photo dated 17/10/19 of Queen Elizabeth II. The nation's faith leaders have voiced their support for beacons which will be lit in tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Issue date: Friday February 4, 2022. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the fires, which will light up the night sky across the UK and Commonwealth on June 2, will see people joining together in celebration and remind everyone of our common bond under the Crown. See PA story ROYAL Jubilee Beacons. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire URN:65085171

Elizabeth II: Britain's longest-ruling monarch weathered war and crisis 08.09.2022

Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral in Scotland aged 96. Her death has plunged the United Kingdom into mourning: They loved their long-serving monarch. For many, she was the embodiment of the country.