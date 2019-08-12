London teen's body found naked in Malaysia jungle

A body found in southern Malaysia on Tuesday has been confirmed as missing 15-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, who disappeared on 4 August while on holiday with her family.

"The family has confirmed that the body is Nora," Mohamad Mat Yusop, police chief of Negeri Sembilan state, told reporters at the hospital morgue.

Nora's naked body was found about 2.5 kilometers from the Dusun Resort where she was staying, according to police.

The cause of death was not immediately known and a criminal investigation into her disappearance has been opened.



An initial investigation had found no evidence of criminal behavior.

Missing for nine days



Nora was reported missing from her hotel room in a jungle resort on 4 August, a day after her Franco-Irish family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 kilometers south of the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The Quoirin family last week said Nora was vulnerable since the day she was born, living with learning disabilities and limited communication skills.

The incident has drawn worldwide attention and support for the family. The family pledged a US $11,900 reward, donated by a Belfast business, for information that could lead to Quoirin's return.

mvb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

