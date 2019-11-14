 London stabbing attack: Two killed and suspect shot dead, several injured | News | DW | 29.11.2019

News

London stabbing attack: Two killed and suspect shot dead, several injured

The Metropolitan Police are dealing with a "terrorist incident" at London Bridge, confirming that they had shot dead the attacker. Two people have died in the attack, in addition to the assailant, the police said.

Watch video 00:51

Police: London stabbing attack is 'terrorist incident'

British police said two members of the public had died as a result of a stabbing incident in central London on Friday.

Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, confirmed that two people had died from injuries they sustained during the attack. She told reporters: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you that, as well as the suspect who was shot dead by police, two of those injured in this attack in the London Bridge area have tragically lost their lives."

The commissioner also said there had been three people injured during the onslaught, whom she understood "were being treated in hospital."

The police chief said officers were called just before 2 p.m. local time to Fishmongers' Hall, a conference venue at the north end of London Bridge.

The Metropolitan Police's Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said earlier on Friday that the suspected assailant was wearing a hoax explosive vest and that authorities were treating the occurrence as "a terrorist incident."

Read more: Victims of terror fall globally, rise in far-right attacks

People 'sprinting for their lives'

Londoner Olivia Bizot was on her way towards the bridge when the incident occurred. She did not see the attack or the attacker, but she told DW that as she approached the bridge, "suddenly, floods of incredibly panicked people were hording towards me and hording towards me and literally sprinting for their lives."

Cars and buses on the bridge were brought to a standstill, with a white truck parked diagonally across two lanes, surrounded by police.

London Bridge

A lorry strewn on London Bridge, surrounded by police, in the aftermath of the incident

London Bridge station reopened after being closed for several hours.

Politicians reactions

A number of senior political figures responded to Friday's events. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was being kept abreast of the situation and expressed his gratitude for the work of the emergency services.

A spokesman for Johnson said he would be chairing an emergency security meeting regarding the attack. "COBRA will take place at 9:30 p.m. today (Friday) chaired by the PM," the Downing Street spokesman said, referring to its emergencies committee of senior officials.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn posted on Twitter: "Shocking reports from London Bridge. My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. Thank you to the police and emergency services who are responding."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the reactions of the people who confronted the suspect. He told reporters:  "What's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted them."

Khan continued: "Members of the public didn't realize at the time that was a hoax device, and they really are the best of us."

In June 2017, a terrorist attack on London Bridge occurred when a van was deliberately driven into pedestrians before the attackers went on a stabbing spree in nearby pubs and restaurants. The assailants were shot dead and were also found to be wearing fake explosive vests.

Eight people ultimately died and 48 others were injured in the attacks on the bridge and in the nearby busy Borough Market area.

jsi/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

