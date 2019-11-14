London stabbing attack: Suspect shot dead, several injured

British police said on Friday that they were dealing with a stabbing incident in central London in which "a number of people" were wounded.

The Metropolitan Police's Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the assailant was shot dead and that he was wearing a hoax explosive vest.

Police confirmed several people were stabbed, though it was not immediately clear how many were wounded nor the extent of their injuries. Basu said that authorities had declared it as "a terrorist incident."

Earlier the police tweeted: "Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured."

They also urged caution with reporting misinformation online.

Cars and buses on the bridge were brought to a standstill, with a white truck parked diagonally across two lanes, surrounded by police.



A lorry strewn on London Bridge, surrounded by police, in the aftermath of the incident

British Transport Police confirmed that London Bridge station was closed and that trains were not stopping there.

A number of senior political figures responded to Friday's events. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was being kept abreast of the situation and expressed his gratitude for the work of the emergency services.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn posted on Twitter: "Shocking reports from London Bridge. My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. Thank you to the police and emergency services who are responding."

jsi/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

