London stabbing attack: Suspect shot dead, several injured

British police said on Friday that they were dealing with a stabbing incident in central London in which "a number of people" were wounded.

The Metropolitan Police's Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the assailant was shot dead and that he was wearing a hoax explosive vest.

Police confirmed several people were stabbed, though it was not immediately clear how many were wounded nor the extent of their injuries. Basu said that authorities had declared it as "a terrorist incident."

He read out a statement saying: "I can confirm that at approximately 2:00 p.m. police were called to a stabbing at a premises near to London Bridge. A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the city of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene."

"A number of other people received injuries during this incident. As soon as we can provide further updates on their condition, we will. And our heartfelt sympathies go out to everybody who has been involved in this and is anxiously waiting for information on their loved ones."

Read more: Victims of terror fall globally, rise in far-right attacks

London Bridge at a standstill

Cars and buses on the bridge were brought to a standstill, with a white truck parked diagonally across two lanes, surrounded by police.



A lorry strewn on London Bridge, surrounded by police, in the aftermath of the incident

British Transport Police confirmed that London Bridge station was closed and that trains were not stopping there.

Politicians reactions

A number of senior political figures responded to Friday's events. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was being kept abreast of the situation and expressed his gratitude for the work of the emergency services.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn posted on Twitter: "Shocking reports from London Bridge. My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. Thank you to the police and emergency services who are responding."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the reactions of the people who confronted the suspect. He told reporters: "What's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted them."

Khan continued: "Members of the public didn't realize at the time that was a hoax device, and they really are the best of us."

In June 2017, a terrorist attack on London Bridge occurred when a van was deliberately driven into pedestrians before the attackers went on a stabbing spree in nearby pubs and restaurants. The assailants were shot dead and were also found to be wearing fake explosive vests.

Eight people ultimately died and 48 others were injured in the attacks on the bridge and in the nearby busy Borough Market area.

jsi/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.