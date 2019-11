London stabbing attack: Police say 'a number of people injured'

British police said on Friday that they were dealing with a stabbing incident in central London in which "a number of people" were wounded.

DW's London correspondent, Charlotte Potts, said it appeared that the assailant had been shot during the episode and London's Metropolitan Police confirmed this as they said: "One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible."

The police tweeted: "Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow."

They also urged caution with reporting misinformation online.

Cars and buses on the bridge were brought to a standstill, with a white truck parked diagonally across two lanes, surrounded by police.

A BBC reporter said he heard shots and saw someone on the ground. The BBC's John McManus said he saw grappling and that at first he thought it was merely a fight but then shots rang out.

A lorry strewn on London Bridge, surrounded by police, in the aftermath of the incident

British Transport Police confirmed that London Bridge station was closed and that trains were not stopping there.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was being kept abreast of the situation and expressed his gratitude for the work of the emergency services.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn posted on Twitter: "Shocking reports from London Bridge. My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. Thank you to the police and emergency services who are responding."

jsi/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.