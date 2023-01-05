London: Setting up camp to watch Charles's coronation

CultureUnited KingdomLondon: Setting up camp to watch Charles's coronationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCultureUnited KingdomIrfan Aftab1 hour ago1 hour agoIn London, excitement is building up. Some royal fans are already camping near Buckingham Palace to make sure they'll get a prime view of Charles III on the way to his coronation. After all, it's the most significant royal event in decades.https://p.dw.com/p/4QolNAdvertisement