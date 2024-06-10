  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle East crisisUkraineOktoberfest
SocietyUnited Kingdom

London restaurant 'Home Kitchen' gives hope to homeless

Birgit Maass in London
October 6, 2024

A job is a prerequisite for permanent housing, but without a fixed address, it is often difficult to get one. Home Kitchen is a new restaurant in London with a chef who wants to help homeless people break out of this vicious cycle.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lSO0
Maaß Birgit Kommentarbild App
Birgit Maass UK Correspondent@birgit_maass
Skip next section Similar stories from United Kingdom

Similar stories from United Kingdom

Yinka Ilori stands in front of a mural in London that reads: If you can dream then anything is possible

Trailblazing artist brings color to London

British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori channels his eye-catching creativity into furniture, toys and urban spaces.
ArchitectureAugust 4, 202103:05 min
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Screenshot the three queer people featured in video

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S4 EPS01: Coming Out When You’re Married

Coming out when you're married

What happens when you discover your true sexuality after tying the knot in a traditional marriage?
SocietySeptember 29, 202440:37 min
A woman dressed in white stands at the base of a cliff, looking upward thoughtfully

How do African youth define peace?

On the International Day of Peace, DW asked young men and women from across Africa about what peace means to them.
SocietySeptember 21, 202402:02 min
external

GirlZOffMute — What do Nigerian teens think of FGM?

Listen to what they told us
SocietySeptember 12, 202401:33 min
Show more