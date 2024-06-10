London restaurant 'Home Kitchen' gives hope to homeless

SocietyUnited KingdomLondon restaurant 'Home Kitchen' gives hope to homelessTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited KingdomBirgit Maass in London10/06/2024October 6, 2024A job is a prerequisite for permanent housing, but without a fixed address, it is often difficult to get one. Home Kitchen is a new restaurant in London with a chef who wants to help homeless people break out of this vicious cycle. https://p.dw.com/p/4lSO0Advertisement