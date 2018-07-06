 London Pride celebrations draw 1 million people | News | DW | 07.07.2018

News

London Pride celebrations draw 1 million people

Huge crowds have turned out to celebrate Britain's LGBT community at London's annual pride parade. This year, a contingent of Royal Marines was part of the festivities for the first time.

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in the annual Pride Parade in London

Thousands of revelers donning rainbow colors thronged central London on Saturday to take part in the British capital's pride celebrations.

Among the participants was London Mayor Sadiq Khan. "Here in London, you are free to be whoever you want to be, and love whoever you want to love," he wrote on Twitter.

The event, first held in 1972, champions equality, diversity and greater rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

An estimated 1 million spectators lined the streets to watch the massive parade — involving some 30,000 people from more than 470 organizations — make its way from Regent Street to Trafalgar Square.

Pride director Christopher Joell-Deshields said this year's festival was more diverse than ever. 

"People are able to just come and be who they are and celebrate whatever they want," he said.

 

Thousands of people lined the streets in central London to watch the parade

This year's event marked the first time that uniformed Marines, led by the Royal Marines Band, took part. The festivities also coincided with England's win against Sweden in the football World Cup quarterfinals, adding to the jubilant atmosphere in the streets.

Pride events were also planned in other European cities, including Madrid, Cologne and Budapest over the weekend.

nm/cmk (AP, dpa)

