  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya flood
Migration
Russia's war in Ukraine
CrimeUnited Kingdom

London police receive Russell Brand sex assault allegations

September 18, 2023

UK comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused by four women of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013, according to media reports. London police say they have received an allegation from 2003.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WUQA
Russel Brand leaves performance in car
Russel Brand has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in London in 2003Image: James Manning/AP Photo/picture alliance

London police said on Monday that they had received an allegation of sexual assault involving UK comedian and actor Russell Brand.

The police statement followed allegations published by The Sunday Times newspaper and the Channel 4 broadcaster, which reported that four women had accused Brand of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013, including a rape allegedly committed in his Los Angeles home.

Brand has denied the accusations, claiming that all his sexual relationships had been "entirely consensual."

The comedian came to prominence as a commentator for the reality show Big Brother. He went on to play major roles in the US films "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" in 2008 and "Get Him to the Greek" in 2010, and was briefly married to singer Katy Perry.

More recently, Brand has garnered a following as a political commentator and video blogger, with some of his videos featuring COVID-19 conspiracy theories and misinformation on vaccines.

What did police say?

Police said that since the media reports were published, they had received testimony of an assault alleged to have taken place in the central London neighborhood of Soho in 2003.

"Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support," the Metropolitan Police statement said.

"We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offense is aware of how to report this to the police."

Three of Brand's former employers — the BBC, Chanel 4 and the Banijay UK production company — have launched investigations into the claims.

Brand performances canceled, postponed

The comedian was due to perform a stand-up routine at the Theatre Royal Windsor on Tuesday, a show which has now been canceled.

Brand's tour promoters said in a statement they were postponing additional performances.

"We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don't like doing it — but we know you'll understand," the statement said.

Brand has also been dropped by talent agency Tavistock Wood, which said it had been "horribly misled" by him. The Bluebird publisher said it had decided to "pause" future collaboration with the comedian.

sdi/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to world leaders via a video link as they attend the 77th United Nations (UN) General Assembly which has returned in person this week for the first time in three years on September 21, 2022 in New York City

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy travels to US for UN summit

ConflictsSeptember 18, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of people is escorted by police officers after clashes at an Eritrea event in Stuttgart, Germany

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

SocietySeptember 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Surveillance cameras at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

BusinessSeptember 18, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of a painting titled "Madame Soler" by artist Pablo Picasso hangs on a white wall.

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

ArtsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ursula Von Der Leyen (left) with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

MigrationSeptember 17, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An Iranian-American activist shouts into a megaphone at a demonstration in Washington D.C. commemorating the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody.

Iranians abroad urge world to keep up pressure on Iran

Iranians abroad urge world to keep up pressure on Iran

Human RightsSeptember 18, 202303:24 min
More from Middle East

North America

People march in New York ahead of the UNGA this week

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage