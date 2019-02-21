 London firefighters combat apartment building blaze | News | DW | 09.06.2019

News

London firefighters combat apartment building blaze

Several floors of an apartment building in east London were on fire and at least 100 firefighters were deployed to the scene, officials have said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Firefighters spray water at fire in Barking, East London (Reuters/A. Waseem)

Firefighter crews from various parts of London have deployed to the scene of an apartment fire in the eastern neighborhood of Barking on Sunday.

"We've currently got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters attending a fire at a block of flats in Barking," the London Fire Brigade said on Twitter. "Ground floor to the sixth floor are alight."

The fire brigade said the cause of the blaze was "not known at this stage."

"Crews are continuing to work really hard to put the fire out," Station Manager Andy Maloney said from the scene, several hours after the blaze was first detected.

The city's ambulance service said no injuries have yet been reported.

London was deeply shaken by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, which killed more than 70 people. The tragedy prompted outrage against UK authorities over shoddy housing conditions for the poor.

DW recommends

London tower block fire death toll rises

The death toll from the London tower block fire has risen to 17 as authorities get ready to search the ruin. The police chief says it does not appear to the be the work of terrorists. (15.06.2017)  

Related content

Bangladesch Großbrand in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Many dead after massive fire breaks out in Dhaka 21.02.2019

At least 70 people have died after a fire broke out in an apartment building that was reportedly also used as a chemicals warehouse. The blaze also spread to nearby buildings. Officials expect the death toll to rise.

Explosion in Bremer Wohnhaus

Bremen apartment building explosion kills three people 28.06.2018

A powerful explosion in the north German city of Bremen has killed three people and nearly destroyed a block of flats. Authorities have not established the cause of the explosion, but gas is suspected.

Löschhubschrauber Typ Sikorsky

German fire brigades call for military helicopters over wildfire risks 24.04.2019

Germany's unseasonal wildfire risk has prompted fire brigades to call for military helicopters to be kept on standby for water dousing. Forest blazes have already occurred in springtime Europe.

