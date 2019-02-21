London firefighters combat apartment building blaze

Firefighter crews from various parts of London have deployed to the scene of an apartment fire in the eastern neighborhood of Barking on Sunday.

"We've currently got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters attending a fire at a block of flats in Barking," the London Fire Brigade said on Twitter. "Ground floor to the sixth floor are alight."

The fire brigade said the cause of the blaze was "not known at this stage."

The city's ambulance service said no injuries have yet been reported.

London was deeply shaken by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, which killed more than 70 people. The tragedy prompted outrage against UK authorities over shoddy housing conditions for the poor.

