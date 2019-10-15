 London court rules in favor of Extinction Rebellion protests | News | DW | 06.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

London court rules in favor of Extinction Rebellion protests

Extinction Rebellion has won a legal challenge in London's High Court against a police-imposed blanket ban on the group's protests. Judges said separate gatherings could not be defined as a single "public assembly."

London, Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion won a High Court challenge on Wednesday against London's Metropolitan Police.

Last month authorities banned the environmental activists from protests across the British capital, prohibiting two or more people from participating in demonstrations dubbed the "autumn uprising."

Read more: Opinion: Freedom of speech in Germany — be mainstream or be quiet

However, judges have now ruled that decision "unlawful."

Mr Justice Dingemans said: "Separate gatherings, separated both in time and by many miles, even if coordinated under the umbrella of one body, are not a public assembly within the meaning of ... the act."

"The Extinction Rebellion autumn uprising was not therefore a public assembly … therefore the decision to impose the condition was unlawful because there was no power to impose it under … the act."

Green Party MEP Ellie Chowns, who herself was arrested during the protests, described it as an "immense victory" and that now it was time "to tackle the climate emergency with the urgency it deserves."

London police made 1,457 Extinction Rebellion related arrests during last month's week-long protests. The climate change group said similar numbers of people had been detained in some 20 cities across the globe. Events took place in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

  • UK Extinction Rebellion Protest in London (picture-alliance/AP/J. Brady)

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    London, UK

    Police arrested 217 people in London on Monday. Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked traffic and glued themselves to cars. Sarah Lasenby, an 81-year-old retired social worker among the arrested, told the Associated Press, "It is imperative the government should take serious actions and put pressure on other states and global powers to radically reduce the use of fossil fuels."

  • Protesters in New York douse the statue of the charging bull near Wall Street with blood

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    New York City, US

    Protesters in New York City doused the famous statue of the bull near Wall Street with blood and staged a "die-in" in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Police arrested around a dozen demonstrators.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Amsterdam

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    More than 100 people were arrested in Amsterdam after blocking a road in front of the Rijksmuseum. The city had banned the activists from protesting there, but demonstrators went ahead with the protest anyway. One poster read, "SORRY that we blocked the road, but this is an emergency."

  • Police arreset an Extinction Rebellion protester in Sydney, Australia

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Sydney, Australia

    Hundreds of people staged a sit-in on a busy road in Sydney before the police began making arrests. Activist Jane Morton told AFP, "we have tried petitions, lobbying and marches, and now time is running out." Australia's conservative government has been reluctant to improve environmental policy, choosing instead to support the continued exporting of coal.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Dublin

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Dublin, Ireland

    With a march through Dublin, Extinction Rebellion demonstrators in Ireland kicked off a "week of action" calling for a greater response to climate change. Protesters held a mock funeral for the planet and parked a pink yacht in front of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's office.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Berlin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Berlin, Germany

    Around 1,000 protesters in Berlin blocked the Grosser Stern, a roundabout in the middle of the German capital. 300 more blocked a central square with couches, tables, chairs, and flower pots. In total, over 3,000 people joined demonstrations in Berlin. The protests come as the German government is on the brink of passing a climate bill that many have criticized for being too weak.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Paris

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Paris, France

    In central Paris, around 1,000 protesters blocked the area around Chatalet. Some chained themselves to barrels while others swore to stay there overnight in makeshift tents. Protesters waved banners with slogans like "Burn capitalism, not petrol."

    Author: Kristie Pladson


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Extinction Rebellion resilient after police ban London protests

Climate group Extinction Rebellion has condemned a ban on protests in London, but says its campaign will go on. The prohibition, after a week of action, came after activists targeted the UK's financial district. (15.10.2019)  

Opinion: Freedom of speech in Germany — be mainstream or be quiet

German society is growing increasingly intolerant of dissenting opinions. It is succumbing to dangerous uniform thinking, which undermines democracy, says DW's Christoph Hasselbach. (01.11.2019)  

Extinction Rebellion protests go global

The activist group organized worldwide protests on Monday to force radical action on climate change. Police arrested hundreds of protesters for disrupting traffic or violating bans on demonstrations. (07.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Großbritannien London | Extinction Rebellion Protest am Trafalgar Square - Polizei fordert Aktivisten zur Räumung auf

Extinction Rebellion resilient after police ban London protests 15.10.2019

Climate group Extinction Rebellion has condemned a ban on protests in London, but says its campaign will go on. The prohibition, after a week of action, came after activists targeted the UK's financial district.

Großbritannien London | Extinction Rebellion Protest am Trafalgar Square - Polizei fordert Aktivisten zur Räumung auf

Living Planet: Weeks of Extinction Rebellion protests 17.10.2019

Extinction Rebellion brought London to a standstill late last year and again in April, blockading some of the busiest parts of the city to protest a lack of climate action on the part of the British government. This month, the group is out on the streets again for two weeks of protests in cities around the world, even defying a police ban on their biggest protests in London.

Limmat-Aktion der Züricher Ortsgruppe von Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion: How far can the protests go? 06.10.2019

Traffic blockades, "die-ins," naked protests in parliament: Inspired by the non-violence of Gandhi and Rosa Parks, Extinction Rebellion is using unconventional tactics to call for immediate action on the climate crisis. 

Advertisement