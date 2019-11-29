London Bridge attack: Poland honors narwhal tusk-wielding hero

Poland says it will award its highest medal for sacrifice and courage to a Polish national who played a key role in preventing the London Bridge attack from escalating further.

A spokesman for the country's justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, said on Twitter he would request the bravery honor from the country's president. He added that the man — known only as Lukasz— "risked his own life" and "helped to overpower the terrorist."

British media reported that Lukasz, who works as a chef, snatched a 1.5-meter (5 foot) narwhal (whale) tusk from the wall of Fishmongers' Hall as Friday's stabbing attack unfolded.

A colleague told The Times: "Lukasz grabbed a nearby pole and ran at him, getting stabbed in the hand in the process but continued to pin him down."

'Lukasz is a hero!'

"Being stabbed didn't stop him giving him a beating. Lukasz is a hero!"

Video footage shows a man waving the huge tusk, while another man sprayed a fire extinguisher in the face of the knife-wielding attacker, Usman Khan.

The chef remains in a London hospital being treated for stab wounds following the attack, which left two people dead. Khan, who wore a fake suicide vest, was shot dead by police.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook that Warsaw was proud of Lukasz, and that "every weapon is permitted against terrorists."

