 London attack: Police say 'a number of people injured' | News | DW | 29.11.2019

News

London attack: Police say 'a number of people injured'

The Metropolitan Police are dealing with an incident in what appears to be a shooting in the city-center. The London force has also reported a stabbing with several injured in the incident.

British police, London

British police said on Friday that they were dealing with an "incident" in what appeared to be a shooting at London Bridge. The police also reported a stabbing.

London's Metropolitan Police tweeted: "Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow."

They also urged caution with reporting misinformation online.

A police spokesman said: "It appears somebody has been shot."

A BBC reporter said he heard shots and saw someone on the ground. According to news agency the Associated Press, the BBC's John McManus said he saw grappling and that at first he thought it was merely "a fight" but then shots rang out.

London Bridge

A lorry strewn on London Bridge, surrounded by police, in the aftermath of the incident

British Transport Police confirmed that London Bridge station was closed and that trains were not stopping there.

jsi/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

