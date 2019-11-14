London attack: Police say 'a number of people injured'

British police said on Friday that they were dealing with an attack at London Bridge. The police also reported a stabbing.

DW's London correspondent, Charlotte Potts, said it "appeared" that the assailant had been shot during the episode and the Metropolitan Police confirmed this as they said: "One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible."

London's Metropolitan Police tweeted: "Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow."

They also urged caution with reporting misinformation online.

A police spokesman said: "It appears somebody has been shot."

A BBC reporter said he heard shots and saw someone on the ground. According to news agency the Associated Press, the BBC's John McManus said he saw grappling and that at first he thought it was merely "a fight" but then shots rang out.

A lorry strewn on London Bridge, surrounded by police, in the aftermath of the incident

British Transport Police confirmed that London Bridge station was closed and that trains were not stopping there.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was being kept abreast of the situation and expressed his gratitude for the work of the emergency services.

jsi/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

