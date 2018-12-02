 Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part two | Music | DW | 05.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part two

This hour, more of Wagner's romantic opera and its story, comments by the protagonists, and reactions to this new production at the Wagner Festival.

Listen to audio 54:59
Now live
54:59 mins.

Concert Hour: Bayreuth Festival, part two

From 1876 until the end of the current season there have been 2,694 performances at the Bayreuth Festival, all Wagner. This past summer's 32 performances were sold out, with over 62,000 visitors from numerous countries in attendance. 

Notable this year: the Bayreuth debut of Polish tenor Piotr Beczala in the title role, and the last appearance there of Waltraud Meier, returning to Bayreuth after an eighteen year absence. 

Mis-en-scene from the Bayreuth Festival 2018 (Festspiele Bayreuth/Enrico Nawrath)

Highly stylized, mythical costumes in a charming setting and intense interaction of the protagonists characterize this production


The stage direction brought out a twist on the plot in Act Three. When Elsa starts to ask uncomfortable questions in the wedding chamber, her husband sings of love but ties her up with an electric cord. Only when she asks him the forbidden question point blank is she able to free herself.

At the end, Elsa and Ortrud are supposed to fall dead as the cataclysmically sad music plays. But in fact director Yuval Sharon has everyone else collapse instead as Ortrud, Elsa and her revived brother Gottfried remain standing. The strong women survive, apparently to develop a new order. It was seen as a timely message in the #MeToo era. 

DW's Rick Fulker in an interview with baritone Georg Zeppenfeld (DW/A. Feilcke)

DW's Rick Fulker in an interview with baritone Georg Zeppenfeld

Richard Wagner
Lohengrin (excerpts from acts two and three)
Roles and soloists:
King Henry – German bass Georg Zeppenfeld
Lohengrin – Polish tenor Piotr Beczala
Elsa of Brabant – German soprano Anja Harteros
Telramund – Polish baritone Tomasz Konieczny
Ortrud – German soprano Waltraud Meier 
The Herald – Latvian baritone Egils Silins
Bayreuth Festival Orchestra 
Bayreuth Festival Chorus
Conductor: Christian Thielemann
 

Performed in the Bayreuth Festspielhaus on July 25, 2018 and recorded by Radio Bavaria, Munich (BR) 

DW recommends

A Bayreuth reset for Polish tenor Piotr Beczala

When Bayreuth called, Piotr Beczala dropped everything. His premiere as Lohengrin was warmly received. Then he sat down with DW to talk about the production, festival stress - and growing nationalism everywhere. (03.08.2018)  

Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part one

Highlights from the opening of the 2018 Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth and a new production of Wagner's romantic opera LOHENGRIN, with the Bayreuth Festival Orchestra conducted by Christian Thielemann. (23.11.2018)  

8 similarities between Wagner and Rammstein

DW's music editor Rick Fulker hasn't missed a year of the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth for over 27 years. Here are his musings about what the 19th century composer has in common with shock rockers Rammstein. (28.07.2017)  

Of space and time: a new opera in Bayreuth

The first commissioned work of new music in Bayreuth Festival history and the first world premiere there since 1882: the multimedia fairy tale "der verschwundene hochzeiter" (The Bridegroom Disappeared) by Klaus Lang. (27.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Bayreuth Festival, part two  

Related content

Bayreuther Festspielen 2018, Lohengrin

Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part one 05.12.2018

Highlights from the opening of the 2018 Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth and a new production of Wagner's romantic opera "Lohengrin," with the Bayreuth Festival Orchestra conducted by Christian Thielemann.

Deutschland Berliner Philharmoniker - Letztes Konzert von Sir Simon Rattle

Simon Rattle bids farewell to Berlin Philharmonic as chief conductor 25.06.2018

The end of an era: The British maestro conducted his last concert as the Berlin Philharmonic's music director at a sold-out open-air event. During his 16-year tenure, Simon Rattle revamped the reputed orchestra's image.

Symbolbild Schallplatte

Deutsche Grammophon: 120 years old but not treading softly 06.11.2018

The world's oldest recording label is celebrating its 120th anniversary on November 6 with a concert in the Berlin Philharmonie. A glance back at how the "yellow label" wrote music history.

Advertisement

Kino

Film still Trailer The Mule (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Clint Eastwood can't get enough

Clint Eastwood had been planning to retire for some time. Instead, in the thriller "The Mule", Clintwood not only directs, he takes on his first screen role in years: a WWII veteran who becomes the oldest drug smuggler in the world. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Beethovenfest 2018 | (Beethovenfest 2018/B. Frommann)

Ferdinand Ries – The victory of faith

"Der Sieg des Glaubens" (The victory of faith), oratorio for solo voices, chorus and orchestra, op. 157 by Ferdinand Ries at the Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 for the 200th anniversary of the Lower Rhenish Music Festival. 

Arts

Bilderhauerin Isa Genzken (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

A steel rose: Isa Genzken at 70

Isa Genzken is one of the most important artists working today. At 70, she continues to wow with her shrill collages and sculptures, having long made a name for herself beyond the misnomer of "Gerhard Richter's wife." 

Digital Culture

Foto-App Darkroom I+II (DW/A. Leixnering)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr" 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  