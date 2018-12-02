Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part two

From 1876 until the end of the current season there have been 2,694 performances at the Bayreuth Festival, all Wagner. This past summer's 32 performances were sold out, with over 62,000 visitors from numerous countries in attendance.

Notable this year: the Bayreuth debut of Polish tenor Piotr Beczala in the title role, and the last appearance there of Waltraud Meier, returning to Bayreuth after an eighteen year absence.

Highly stylized, mythical costumes in a charming setting and intense interaction of the protagonists characterize this production



The stage direction brought out a twist on the plot in Act Three. When Elsa starts to ask uncomfortable questions in the wedding chamber, her husband sings of love but ties her up with an electric cord. Only when she asks him the forbidden question point blank is she able to free herself.

At the end, Elsa and Ortrud are supposed to fall dead as the cataclysmically sad music plays. But in fact director Yuval Sharon has everyone else collapse instead as Ortrud, Elsa and her revived brother Gottfried remain standing. The strong women survive, apparently to develop a new order. It was seen as a timely message in the #MeToo era.

DW's Rick Fulker in an interview with baritone Georg Zeppenfeld

Richard Wagner

Lohengrin (excerpts from acts two and three)

Roles and soloists:

King Henry – German bass Georg Zeppenfeld

Lohengrin – Polish tenor Piotr Beczala

Elsa of Brabant – German soprano Anja Harteros

Telramund – Polish baritone Tomasz Konieczny

Ortrud – German soprano Waltraud Meier

The Herald – Latvian baritone Egils Silins

Bayreuth Festival Orchestra

Bayreuth Festival Chorus

Conductor: Christian Thielemann



Performed in the Bayreuth Festspielhaus on July 25, 2018 and recorded by Radio Bavaria, Munich (BR)