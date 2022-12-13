  1. Skip to content
Investigators examine the wrecked cockpit of the Pan Am aircraft in Scotland
Pieces of the wreckage killed 11 people in the Scottish town of LockerbieImage: Martin Cleaver/AP Photo/picture alliance
TerrorismLibya

Lockerbie bombing: No death penalty for accused Libyan

1 hour ago

The alleged Libyan agent was charged with international terrorism over the Pan Am blast in 1988. But US prosecutors said that they are not seeking a death penalty for him.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Kqwf

The Libyan national, accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland in 1988, was charged with an act of international terrorism in a US court on Monday.

US prosecutors said they would not be seeking a death penalty for Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, who is believed to be a Libyan intelligence agent. At the time of the bombing, there were no legal provisions for such a punishment, they said.

But Mas'ud could be facing life imprisonment if he is convicted of "destruction of an aircraft resulting in death" and the two other related charges, said prosecutors.

"Although nearly 34 years have passed since the defendant's actions, countless families have never fully recovered," Assistant US Attorney Erik Kenerson said during the court proceeding.

A man looks at stone plates bearing the names of Lockerbie victims
Most of the victims of the Lockerbie attack were US nationalsImage: Scott Heppell/AP Photo/picture alliance

Mas'ud's path to the US remains unclear

The US trial marks a milestone in the decades-long probe in the attack that killed 270 people as the Pan Am plane was flying over the Scottish town of Lockerbie. The blast became known as the Lockerbie bombing.

Mas'ud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the US in connection with the Lockerbie bombing, but the first who stood a trial in an American courtroom.

The announcement of his custody came two years after the US Justice Department had charged him in connection with the explosion.

The US authorities have not revealed how Mas'ud ended up in the US. Last month, however, Libyan media reported that he had been kidnapped by armed men from his home in Tripoli.

mf/dj (AP, AFP)

