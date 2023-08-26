  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
ScienceUnited Kingdom

Loch Ness Monster: Biggest search in 50 years begins

August 26, 2023

The legendary monster from the Scottish Highlands, nicknamed "Nessie," has long captivated imaginations. A new expedition is using thermal scanners and an underwater hydrophone to search for the creature.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vbd0
The Loch Ness Centre in Drumndrochit, Scotland
Dozens of people have gathered to take part in the largest Loch Ness hunt in 50 yearsImage: Benedikt von Imhoff/dpa/picture alliance

Researchers and enthusiasts on Saturday began searching for the Loch Ness Monster in Scotland.

The expedition has been billed as the largest search for the monster, nicknamed "Nessie," in five decades.

What do we know about the search for 'Nessie'?

Drones with thermal scanners, boats with infrared cameras and an underwater hydrophone are being deployed in the search.

The scanners allow researchers to find anomalies in the depths of the lake and the hydrophone could identify underwater calls.

Dozens of volunteers from around the world are participating in the search at 17 observation points around the lake.

"It's always been our goal to record, study and analyze all manner of natural behavior and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain," said Loch Ness Exploration co-organizer Alan McKenna.

"The weekend gives an opportunity to search the waters in a way that has never been done before, and we can't wait to see what we find," Loch Ness Center manager Paul Nixon said.

What is the Loch Ness Monster?

Loch Ness, which lies in the Scottish Highlands, is the United Kingdom's largest lake by volume, at 23 miles (36 kilometers) long and with a maximum depth of 788 feet (240 meters).

Legends around a monster in the body of water emerged as early as 565 AD, when the Irish monk Saint Columba wrote an account of the creature attacking a swimmer.

In 1934, the UK's Daily Mail published a photo that purported to show the Loch Ness Monster. It was later revealed to be a hoax, but helped popularize the image of the creature internationally.

Hoax image of Loch Ness Monster from 1934
"Nessie" was popularized internationally after the UK's Daily Mail published a hoax photograph of the monster in 1934Image: Photoshot/picture alliance

The Loch Ness Center in the Highland village of Drumnadrochit says that there have been 1,100 officially recorded sightings of the monster.

This weekend's search is not the first time researchers have combed the lake for signs of the Loch Ness Monster. In 2018, a DNA survey conducted by a group of researchers found no evidence of any large animals in Loch Ness, only detecting the presence of numerous eels.

sdi/ab (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Jennifer Hermoso wearing the Spanish national kit for a match during the FIFA World Cup

Spanish soccer boss threatens legal action over kiss claims

PoliticsAugust 26, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lock hands during the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

ISRO chairman S. Somanath

India space chief: Moon mission only the beginning

India space chief: Moon mission only the beginning

ScienceAugust 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

young woman holding small Germany, UK and US flags

English gets a boost in Germany

English gets a boost in Germany

SocietyAugust 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Südafrika Johannesburg | BRICS-Gipfel | Pressekonferenz

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

PoliticsAugust 26, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Demonstrators carry banners during a protest organized by "Depositors' Outcry" to ask for their deposits blocked in Lebanese banks, on October 5, 2022, outside Lebanon's central bank in Beirut

How Lebanon was plundered by its own central bank

How Lebanon was plundered by its own central bank

BusinessAugust 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Country singer Oliver Anthony singing into a microphone and playing quitar.

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

MusicAugust 26, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage