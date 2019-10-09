Locals join Jewish community for vigil in German city of Halle

Near silence filled the narrow, leafy Humboldtstrasse in the eastern German city of Halle on Thursday morning, though the street outside the synagogue was packed with TV cameras, reporters, police officers, and several dozen mourners.

People filed by to lay flowers and candles at the synagogue and gather round the neighboring Jewish cemetery to remember the victims of the attack. Two people were killed on Wednesday by a gunman who expounded far-right hate speech on a video, he live-streamed during the attack.

Watch video 00:37 Merkel: "We must do even more" to ensure that everybody lives in safety

"Hate and racism on the rise"

The synagogue itself, surrounded by a high brick wall, was shut away from those present. Dirk Gernhardt, who lives only 150 meters away, and was among those who had brought flowers.

"I come past here regularly and I always thought it was very sad that this synagogue is so shut away because I couldn't imagine why," he told DW. "Now I know that the fact that it was shut away may have saved many dozen lives. I think that's extremely shocking."

"This is a moment when one has to stop and give our thoughts to the victims," he said. "But also to consider what has happened in the last few years in this country, that now there are people who think they can walk through the streets and murder people in cold blood for their personal kick."

"The hate and the racism on the internet have massively increased," he added. "Now things have become sayable that shouldn't be sayable in this country, and these acts have followed those words."

A thousand-years-old Jewish community

Halle's Jewish community is thought to be a thousand years old, though there has barely been a century when it wasn't driven out by violent pogroms or repressed by new laws.

Halle's synagogue is itself a replacement: a former hall next to the Jewish cemetery converted after World War II to replace the nearby Old Synagogue that was destroyed by the Nazi-inspired pogroms of November 1938.