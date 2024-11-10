Locals become data gatherers to improve South Africa's water

Food SecuritySouth AfricaLocals become data gatherers to improve South Africa's waterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecuritySouth AfricaJasmin Sarwoko | Julia Mielke10/11/2024October 11, 2024South Africa's water quality has been heavily impacted by aging infrastructure, corruption and drought. Citizens have been given water testing kits to record data and help scientists tackle the country's long-standing issues.https://p.dw.com/p/4lcPIAdvertisement