Locals become data gatherers to improve South Africa's water

Jasmin Sarwoko | Julia Mielke
October 11, 2024

South Africa's water quality has been heavily impacted by aging infrastructure, corruption and drought. Citizens have been given water testing kits to record data and help scientists tackle the country's long-standing issues.

