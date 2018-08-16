Local goes global

We asked you what your region is particularly famous for worldwide. Check here to see whether you were picked in the draw for the specially designed Euromaxx watch.
In our weeklong series we showcased global success stories from European regions. And we asked you whether there was something that your region was particularly famous for worldwide.
Thanks for the great response.
Prize of our draw was a Euromaxx wristwatch – and the winner is Tatewik Bagdasarjan from Yerevan in Armenia. She recommends armenian cognac to us.
Congratulations!