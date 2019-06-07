 Local German election a test for far-right gains | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 14.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Local German election a test for far-right gains

The populist AfD party may soon win its first mayoral post nationwide. Voting in the small, once-grand Görlitz is seen as a bellwether for how well the far-right message resonates in the former East Germany.

A view of the St. Peter and Paul Church in Görlitz, as seen from the Polish side of the Neisse river, which divides Germany and Poland (picture-alliance/Franz-Peter Tschauner)

Görlitz, Germany's easternmost city, is making rare national headlines this weekend. The far-right candidate for mayor, Sebastian Wippel, already came out on top of a three-way contest in May. Winning Sunday's runoff would put the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), in charge of its first city nationwide.

That possibility has gotten the attention of political and social activists, who say the AfD's anti-migrant and xenophobic agenda doesn't reflect the city's social fabric. "Görlitz is a melting pot," Michael Simon de Normier told DW. "(The AfD) is not what Görlitz is about."

  • Deutschland Görlitz | Frauenturm (picture alliance /Arco Images/G. Lenz)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Town of Towers

    The cityscape of Görlitz is characterised by striking towers such as the "Frauenturm". The tower at Marienplatz dates back to the 13th century and is called the Dicke because of its 5.34 meter thick walls. Almost all towers can be visited on the Görlitz Tower Tour.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/ZB/P. Zimmermann)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    A stylish welcome

    Görlitz lies in the far east of Germany – and is well worth the trip. Just arriving in Görlitz gives you a preview of what awaits you in the city: overwhelmingly beautiful architecture. The first example is in the railway station entrance hall: a barrel-vaulted Art Nouveau ceiling spans the space. And the splendor continues...

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/A. Keuchel)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Architectural gem

    Nowhere else in Germany is there such a concentration of well-preserved historic buildings from such diverse eras. The Untermarkt, or Lower Market, with its Renaissance buildings and town hall, is Görlitz's central square. The city escaped destruction In World War II, but decayed in the former East Germany. German reunification in 1990 brought rescue for more than 4000 historic buildings.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/ZB/P. Zimmermann)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Once upon a time …

    This photo shows the battered façade of Rosenstrasse 4, where Napoleon once slept. This how much of Görlitz looked before communism collapsed: decaying and grey. Now 80 percent of the historic buildings have been restored. Many millions in subsidies have flowed in, including from an anonymous donor who transferred a million Deutschmarks annually for 16 years and later 500,000 euros a year.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Trenkler)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Ready for world heritage status

    Among the greatest treasures in Görlitz's old town center are the Hall Houses. Most date from around 1500. Their main purpose was to serve as dwellings, business premises, exhibition venues and stockrooms for the town's wealthy cloth merchants. They are so exceptional that Görlitz is using them in its application for UNESCO world heritage status.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Trenkler)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Popular backdrop

    Görlitz has been nicknamed “Görliwood.” The city has actually had the name trademarked. From 1950s movies produced by DEFA, the state-owned East German film company, to Hollywood productions in recent years – directors prize Görlitz as an ideal location. Here artificial snow covers the Lower Market during shooting for the film “Goethe.”

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Burgi)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Perfect illusion

    Jewish businessman Louis Friedländer modeled his Art Nouveau department store "Zum Strauss" on the Berlin department store Wertheim. It's the only one of its era still in existence. Many people would recognize its splendid interior even though they haven't ever been there. Hollywood director Wes Anderson transformed it into a hotel with the charm of the 1920s in his film “Grand Budapest Hotel.”

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/ZB/M. Hiekel)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Impressive interior

    The Baroque building at Neissstraße 30: not only are art and culture from the 16th to 19th centuries presented here; it also houses a historical library (pictured), a cabinet of physics and a mineral collection. All these institutions are united in the Upper Lusatian Library of Sciences, which has been located in this building since 1807.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-Online/Exss)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Görlitz and Zgorzelec

    Before World War II, Görlitz was one city on both sides of the river Neisse. Only after the war was it divided, retaining the name Görlitz in Germany and becoming Zgorzelec in Poland. Many bridges were blown up, and the Neisse became an impregnable border. In 2004, when Poland entered the EU, a new chapter began. The border installations were dismantled, and Europe began growing together here.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/dpa/ZB/J. Trenkler)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    One city – two nations

    A view from Uferstrasse over the border river Neisse to the Polish city of Zgorzelec: since 2004 the reconstructed Altstadtbrücke (Old Town Bridge) has linked Görlitz and Zgorzelec. The bridge is a landmark and a symbol of how the cities are growing together. To the left and right of the Neisse, Brückenpark, a central area of shared parks, is being created to link them even more closely.

    Author: Anne Termèche (ms)


The German film producer, perhaps best known for his connection to the 2008 Oscar-winning Hollywood adaptation "The Reader," which was shot in Görlitz, is behind the most prominent anti-AfD effort. In an open letter published online and signed by about 30 of his film colleagues whom he calls "global friends of the city of Görlitz," he pleaded with voters to bring tolerance and peace with them into the ballot box. "Do not give into hate, hostility, strife and marginalization," the letter reads, although it avoids explicitly mentioning either the AfD or any other party or candidate. "Do not give up when things go wrong."

Görlitz's crumbling history

Indeed, much has gone wrong in the picturesque but crumbling city. The medieval-era town was an important trading center for Europe, and later profited from industrialization. Nestled up against the Neisse river that forms the border with Poland, the millennium-old city survived the Second World War largely unscathed, but found itself part of communist East Germany after the war. Soviet influence took its toll on the economy and the city's old-world splendor.

Read more: German income inequality and the deepening east-west divide

In reunified Germany, eastern states still lag behind, hurt by brain drain, job loss and stagnation. Today, 300,000 annual tourists far exceed Görlitz's 56,000 residents ⁠— half its prewar population. City unemployment is more than double the national average of 3.4 percent.

Although Görlitz is a popular location for major films ⁠— more than 100 have been shot there ⁠— the city lacks the funds to restore hundreds of crumbling buildings, including some 200 that are in such dire condition that the state keeps an extra eye on them out of fear they will collapse.

This is fertile ground for populist politics. The AfD's strongest base is in eastern states like Saxony, where Görlitz is located. The party won 27 percent of the vote there in 2017 general elections, helping it nab third place nationwide and enter German parliament for the first time. For statewide elections in September, polls suggest the AfD may come out on top.

Read more: How artists in eastern Germany fight far-right intolerance

A campaign poster for Görlitz mayoral candidate Sebastian Wippel (AfD) (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

Görlitz mayoral candidate Sebastian Wippel (AfD) says his supporters are open to discussion: "You don't have to be scared of the AfD ... you can talk to anyone"

Who's afraid of the AfD?

Such a right-leaning electoral backdrop is adding a layer of drama to the Görlitz race that might otherwise be absent from a small city election. The candidate in question, however, doesn't see what all the fuss is about.

"You don't have to be scared of the AfD. Just look around at the people here at this stand. You can talk to anyone," Wippel told DW, referring to party volunteers and supporters at a campaign event in Görlitz. "We aren't vigilante members. We are normal conservative citizens."

In a blog post on his candidate website, Wippel wrote that he "welcomes" criticism as part of a "lively democracy," though he dismissed the open letter as an effort by Hollywood outsiders, adding: "I'm fine with it because we Görlitzer are best suited to judge our situation and don't need tips from outside."

Read more: The far-right culture war escalates

Watch video 02:42

AfD candidate leads mayoral race in Görlitz

Knowing when a 'decision is right'

Wippel's detractors fear it's those viewed as coming from the outside most at risk in the city should he win. Though the campaign for mayor has focused largely on local issues, his political motto extends to all of Germany: "A decision is right if it's good for the German nation." His candidate profile counts "obsession with minorities" as a cause for social failure.

It's unclear if Wippel can really win on Sunday. He carried 36.4 percent of the first vote, just six points ahead of his center-right opponent, Octavian Ursu of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats. The Greens candidate, Franziska Schubert, made a strong third place showing with almost 28 percent, a result she told local media surprised even her.

Schubert has since dropped out of the race and thrown her support behind Ursu. If her supporters follow her lead, it would all but extinguish Wippel's shot at the majority he needs to become Germany's first far-right mayor.

DW's Linda Vierecke contributed reporting from Görlitz.

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) - the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" - the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW recommends

In eastern Germany's Görlitz, fear and understanding after AfD election win

The right-wing AfD was the strongest party in Germany's eastern state of Saxony in parliamentary elections last Sunday. DW's Daniel Pelz went to the city of Görlitz to find out how residents feel about the results. (28.09.2017)  

Görlitz: Rebirth of a dilapidated East German town

Titled Görlitz – A Cultural Heritage Site Resurrected, a Berlin photo exhibition shows how Germany's easternmost town, right on the Polish border, changed dramatically after the country's reunification in 1990. (28.06.2018)  

Movie stars urge 'Görliwood' to snub far-right mayor

The eastern German town of Görlitz has provided the location for a number of Hollywood blockbusters. Now, actors, directors and producers have written to residents asking them not to pick a far-right candidate for mayor. (07.06.2019)  

As the far-right culture war escalates, concerns grow

Consolidating its major party status in recent European elections, the AfD succeeded in part through the use of the arts in its campaigning. Critics say it's part of an ongoing push for "cultural hegemony." (31.05.2019)  

How artists in east Germany fight the rise of the far right

The far-right AfD party did astonishingly well in the state of Saxony. In cities like Pirna and Görlitz, theaters and orchestras use art to combat the populist party, teaching children and teens about tolerance. (29.09.2017)  

AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party

DW looks at the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the third-largest group in the Bundestag. Its main appeal is its opposition to Angela Merkel's welcoming policy toward migrants. (24.09.2017)  

EU election: AfD surge in eastern Germany sets up clash of cultures

The far-right AfD has emerged as the strongest political party in Germany's formerly communist east. With the Greens winning big among young and urban voters, though, the east-west divide looks set to deepen further. (27.05.2019)  

German income inequality a cause for concern as east-west divide deepens

A new study has found that residents in Germany's south have twice as much disposable income as those in the north and east. Experts have called on the federal government to act. (24.04.2019)  

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

Leading members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have often made provocative, if not outright offensive, remarks - targeting refugees or evoking Nazi terminology. (04.06.2018)  

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

Görlitz survived World War II unscathed and is now considered a gem of European urban architecture, with more than 4000 historic buildings from a wide variety of eras. (20.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

AfD candidate leads mayoral race in Görlitz  

Related content

Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße

Movie stars urge 'Görliwood' to snub far-right mayor 07.06.2019

The eastern German town of Görlitz has provided the location for a number of Hollywood blockbusters. Now, actors, directors and producers have written to residents asking them not to pick a far-right candidate for mayor.

Symbolbild Europawahl

EU election aftermath — live updates 27.05.2019

Across Europe, voters cast aside the old guard in favor of populists and Green parties. Keep up with the latest reactions here as Europe grapples with a heavily fractured parliament.

AfD - Europawahlversammlung AfD-Kappe

EU election: AfD surge in eastern Germany sets up clash of cultures 27.05.2019

The far-right AfD has emerged as the strongest political party in Germany's formerly communist east. With the Greens winning big among young and urban voters, though, the east-west divide looks set to deepen further.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

Trump's troop talk again rattles Germany's security assumptions

Germany records significant drop in weapons exports in 2018

Germany's 'gay' Paragraph 175 abolished 25 years ago

Germany: Gay conversion 'therapy' ban presented